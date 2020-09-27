Police Log: Sept. 15-22, 2020

09-15-2020/4:43 pm/HIT & RUN Location: 600 Blk EN 2st Street

A student reported that someone struck her parked vehicle and left the scene without contacting her.

09-17-2020/11:45 am/CRIMINAL TRESPASS WARNING Location: McGlothin Campus Center

ACUPD issued a Criminal Trespass Warning to a subject who was on campus causing a disturbance with a contractor employee over a personal matter.

09-18-2020/9:30 am/HIT & RUN Location: Hunters Welcome Center

ACUPD investigated a Hit & Run accident that was reported by a witness. Through the investigation, officers were able to identify the driver of the vehicle that caused the accident and complete a report for the owner of the other vehicle.

09-18-2020/1:35 pm/THEFT Location: Sikes Hall

An ACU student reported that someone stole items from her room in Sikes Hall.

09-20-2020/9:30 pm/SUSPICIOUS PERSON Location: Parking Lot of Mabee-Edwards Lot

A student reported seeing a white female, approximately 40-50 years of age with blonde hair, about 5’6″-5’7″ carrying a drawstring bag and looking in vehicles. ACUPD had received two other calls regarding this female on campus. Officers located the female and identified her as a resident in our neighborhood.

09-22-2020/6:08 am/PROWLER Location: CT AREA: 600 Blk EN23rd Street

ACUPD received a call from a student who reported that an unknown person was beating on the front door of their residence. Officers checked the area and around the residence but did not locate anyone.

ACUPD ACTIVITY STATS

MEDICAL EMERGENCY-7

MENTAL HEALTH CONCERN-1

MONITOR FACILITY/LOT-19

MOTORIST ASSIST/INFLATE TIRE-1

MOTORIST ASSIST/JUMPSTART-5

MOTORIST ASSIST/OTHER-2

MOTORIST ASSIST/UNLOCK-6

NOISE VIOLATION-3

OTHER-12

PARKING LOT PATROL-44

PARKING VIOLATION-4

PATROL VEHICLE MAINTENANCE-6

PATROL VEHICLE:REFUEL-8

PROWLER-1

RANDOM PATROL-35

REPORT WRITING-9

REPORT WRITING: CASE REPORT-6

SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY-2

SUSPICIOUS PERSON-9

SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE-2

THEFT-2

TRAFFIC STOP-1

VEHICLE COLLISION-3

WANTED SUBJECT-1

WELFARE CHECK-2

ADMINISTRATIVE ACTIVITY-46

ADVICE-2

ANIMAL CALL-2

ASSIST-2

BOOT/UNBOOT VEHICLE-2

BUILDING LOCK/UNLOCK-8

BURGLARY/COIN OPERATED MACHINE-2

CAR PATROL-5

CHECK BUILDING-304

CLERY-10

CRIMINAL TRESPASS WARNING-4

DIRECT TRAFFIC-1

DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE-1

ESCORT-2

FIRE-1

FOOT PATROL-45

FOUND PROPERTY-2

HIT AND RUN-2

INFORMATION REPORT-2

INVESTION FOLLOW-UP-18

LOITERING-2

LOST PROPERTY-1

MAINTENANCE UNIVERSTY ASSETS/CCTV-25

MAINTENANCE UNIVERSITY ASSETS-1