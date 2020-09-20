Police Log: September 8-15, 2020

9-9-2020/3:40 p.m./HIT AND RUN -ACU Parking Lot: West Campus South Lot

A student reported that they witnessed a hit and run and provided officers with vehicle and driver information: Hit and Run report completed, suspect driver located.

9-10-2020/11:38 a.m./DRUG ACTIVITY OFFENSE -ACU Parking Lot/University Park Apt Lot

ACUPD responded to a parked vehicle with a strong smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Officers checked the area, but the vehicle left prior to their arrival.

9-11-2020/2:50 p.m./SUSPICIOUS PERSON -ACU Facilities: Lunsford Trail

ACUPD officers located a homeless man who was reported to be changing his clothes on the Lunsford Trail. Officer located the individual, counseled him on changing clothes in public, then took him to a restaurant and purchased him a meal.

9-11-2020/3:47 p.m./HIT AND RUN -ACU Parking Lot: Mabee-Edwards Lot

An ACU student reported an unknown person struck his vehicle and left the scene. The driver and vehicle were located.

9-14-2020/7:45 p.m./TRESPASSER -Student Recreation and Wellness Center

ACUPD contacted several non-ACU subjects who were playing basketball on the closed outdoor courts and advised them that the courts were closed.

9-14-2020/9:50 p.m./PROWLER -Ct Area:EN 14th and Avenue E

ACUPD received a call of a possible prowler in the area of EN 14th, and Avenue E. Officers checked the area but were unable to locate anyone.

ACUPD ACTIVITY STATISTICS

MAINTENANCE UNIVERSITY ASSETS: CCTV-23

MAINTENANCE UNIVERSITY ASSETS-1

MEDICAL EMERGENCY-3

MONITOR FACILITY/LOT-10

MOTORIST ASSIST: INFLATE TIRE-2

MOTORIST ASSIST: JUMPSTART-2

MOTORIST ASSIST: OTHER-2

MOTORIST ASSIST: UNLOCK-8

NOISE VIOLATION-1

OTHER-10

PARKING LOT PATROL-31

PARKING VIOLATION-2

PATROL VEHICLE: MAINTENANCE-5

PATROL VEHICLE: EFUEL-8

PROWLER-1

PUBLIC SERVICE-1

RANDOM PATROL-45

REFUEL GASOLINE CANS-1

REPORT WRITING-13

REPORT WRITING (CASE REPORT)-1

SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY-4

SUSPICIOUS PERSON-1

SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE-2

TRAINING-5

TRESPASSER-1

WELFARE CHECK-2

911 CALL-1

ADMINISTRATIVE ACTIVITY-54

ADVICE-1

ALARM-1

ANIMAL CALL-1

ASSIST-1

ATTEMPT TO LOCATE-2

BOOT/UNBOOT VEHICLE-2

BUILDING LOCK/UNLOCK-12

CART PATROL-3

CHECK BUILDING-225

CLERY-9

CRIMINAL TRESPASS WARNING-2

DIRECT TRAFFIC-2

DISTURBANCE-1

DRUG ACTIVITY/OFFENSE-2

ESCORT-1

EVENT SUPPORT-1

FIRE-1

FOOT PATROL-25

‘FOUND PROPERTY-2

HIT AND RUN-2

INFORMATION REPORT-2

INVESTIGATION FOLLOW UP-17

LOST PROPERTY-2

TOTAL: 561

Police Chief Tip Of The Week: ACUPD has seen an increase in Hit and Run accidents on campus parking lots. Remember that under Texas law, a driver is required to contact police or leave their name/number/information on the other vehicle.