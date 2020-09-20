Police Log: September 8-15, 2020

9-9-2020/3:40 p.m./HIT AND RUN -ACU Parking Lot: West Campus South Lot
A student reported that they witnessed a hit and run and provided officers with vehicle and driver information: Hit and Run report completed, suspect driver located.
9-10-2020/11:38 a.m./DRUG ACTIVITY OFFENSE -ACU Parking Lot/University Park Apt Lot
ACUPD responded to a parked vehicle with a strong smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Officers checked the area, but the vehicle left prior to their arrival.
9-11-2020/2:50 p.m./SUSPICIOUS PERSON -ACU Facilities: Lunsford Trail
ACUPD officers located a homeless man who was reported to be changing his clothes on the Lunsford Trail. Officer located the individual, counseled him on changing clothes in public, then took him to a restaurant and purchased him a meal.
9-11-2020/3:47 p.m./HIT AND RUN -ACU Parking Lot: Mabee-Edwards Lot
An ACU student reported an unknown person struck his vehicle and left the scene. The driver and vehicle were located.
9-14-2020/7:45 p.m./TRESPASSER -Student Recreation and Wellness Center
ACUPD contacted several non-ACU subjects who were playing basketball on the closed outdoor courts and advised them that the courts were closed.
9-14-2020/9:50 p.m./PROWLER -Ct Area:EN 14th and Avenue E
ACUPD received a call of a possible prowler in the area of EN 14th, and Avenue E. Officers checked the area but were unable to locate anyone.
ACUPD ACTIVITY STATISTICS
MAINTENANCE UNIVERSITY ASSETS: CCTV-23
MAINTENANCE UNIVERSITY ASSETS-1
MEDICAL EMERGENCY-3
MONITOR FACILITY/LOT-10
MOTORIST ASSIST: INFLATE TIRE-2
MOTORIST ASSIST: JUMPSTART-2
MOTORIST ASSIST: OTHER-2
MOTORIST ASSIST: UNLOCK-8
NOISE VIOLATION-1
OTHER-10
PARKING LOT PATROL-31
PARKING VIOLATION-2
PATROL VEHICLE: MAINTENANCE-5
PATROL VEHICLE: EFUEL-8
PROWLER-1
PUBLIC SERVICE-1
RANDOM PATROL-45
REFUEL GASOLINE CANS-1
REPORT WRITING-13
REPORT WRITING (CASE REPORT)-1
SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY-4
SUSPICIOUS PERSON-1
SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE-2
TRAINING-5
TRESPASSER-1
WELFARE CHECK-2
911 CALL-1
ADMINISTRATIVE ACTIVITY-54
ADVICE-1
ALARM-1
ANIMAL CALL-1
ASSIST-1
ATTEMPT TO LOCATE-2
BOOT/UNBOOT VEHICLE-2
BUILDING LOCK/UNLOCK-12
CART PATROL-3
CHECK BUILDING-225
CLERY-9
CRIMINAL TRESPASS WARNING-2
DIRECT TRAFFIC-2
DISTURBANCE-1
DRUG ACTIVITY/OFFENSE-2
ESCORT-1
EVENT SUPPORT-1
FIRE-1
FOOT PATROL-25
‘FOUND PROPERTY-2
HIT AND RUN-2
INFORMATION REPORT-2
INVESTIGATION FOLLOW UP-17
LOST PROPERTY-2
TOTAL: 561
Police Chief Tip Of The Week: ACUPD has seen an increase in Hit and Run accidents on campus parking lots. Remember that under Texas law, a driver is required to contact police or leave their name/number/information on the other vehicle.
Leave a Comment:
You must be logged in to post a comment.