Summer Camp Fair shifts online

The Summer Camp Fair will take place on Wednesday – online this year – said Brooke Nichols, coordinator of the event.

The fair allows students to discover summer camp programs and internships. Because it is online, students must sign up prior to the event. Although the fair moves online this year, the goal of the event remains the same.

“The goal is to help the students become employed with summer opportunities, internships,” said Nichols.

The Career Center team, led by Nichols, altered the format of the event this year. In past years, employers rented tables on campus to promote summer programs. This year, students must sign up for preferred slots and meetings via Zoom. The virtual fair will last for six hours, but students will not attend the whole time.

This new format could benefit recruiters, Nichols said. The online format saves employers the hassle of travel.

While this is good for recruiters, Jonathan Wall, a junior science education major from Midland, fears that fewer students will sign up online.

“The camp fair is much more than just getting information about the camps,” Wall said. “It is seeing who these people are.”

Despite his concerns, Wall says that he had good experiences with the Summer Camp Fair in the past.

For interested students, the signup process is simple. Students can use this link to sign up for the fair. Sign up for one on one meetings with recruiters or large group info sessions with employers.