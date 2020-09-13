Optimist
You are here: Home / Multimedia / Podcasts / Top of the Key- Episode 6: Wildcats To El Paso

Top of the Key- Episode 6: Wildcats To El Paso

by Leave a Comment

Football season is less than a week away for ACU; Giannis creates a stir on social media and the NFL is back.

Avatar

About Owen Simpson

- Editor-in-Chief and Sports Director
- ESPN Analyst for ESPN football and basketball

I'm a senior journalism major from Georgetown, Texas. I serve in several roles for the ACU JMC department. For years, I've had a passion in sports and news, and I'm pursing a career in sports broadcasting, along with any opportunity that presents itself in the media department.

Leave a Comment:

You are here: Home / Multimedia / Podcasts / Top of the Key- Episode 6: Wildcats To El Paso