ACU student opens clothing store in downtown Abilene

Karson Tutt, senior management major and owner of Karson's, prepares to cut the ribbon. (Photo by Meghan Long)

Karson’s, a clothing and jewelry store, opened on 202 Pine St. in downtown Abilene Saturday after months of planning and preparation.

Karson Tutt, a senior business and management major from Tuscola, owns the store and has been eager to open the doors for the first time.

“It was in May when I got the idea to open a store during the pandemic, because I had time to do it,” Tutt said. “This was on a whim where I was like ‘I’m gonna buy a store’, and we did it.”

Despite finally opening the store, Tutt still is trying to wrap her head around it.

“It kind of doesn’t feel real,” Tutt said. “It’s really cool and really stressful sometimes because I’m still in school and have two other jobs at the moment. But it’s super fun, and it sounds cheesy but I’m blessed it turned out the way it did.”

To keep Karson’s running efficiently while being a full-time student at ACU, she’s hired staffers along the way.

“I have nine employees who help me do online orders, because I also have an online store,” Tutt said. “I always have someone at the store while I’m in class.”

Tutt also received tremendous support from her family even in the early stages of creating an online shop.

“My dad helped me do majority of the construction in the store, and they gave me a loan in 2016,” Tutt said. “It was just $50 but it was my first loan, and I’ve obviously paid them back since.”

Olivia O’Connell, a senior elementary education major from Argyle was another name that Tutt contributed to her success at the store.

“She’s my best friend,” O’Connell said. “I’ve seen her do so many things, and it’s just a steady incline and keeps getting better.”

O’Connell and Tutt both lived together freshman year and now are housemates off-campus their senior year. O’Connell now works at the store, and is in charge of organizing inventory.

Karson’s offers a DIY bar and affordable products tailored towards college students.

“The top products are clothes and handmade jewelry,” Tutt said. “We also sell sunglasses, candles and lotion. And all of it is at a college-level price and affordable.”

The store is open seven days a week, and you can view the hours and shop online here.

“She’s my best friend,” said Olivia O’Connell, a senior elementary education major from Argyle. “I’ve seen her do so many things, and it’s just a steady incline and keeps getting better.”