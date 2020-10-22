Big Purple Band hosts uniform fundraising competition

The Big Purple Band is hosting a competition between the classes to raise money for new uniforms. The band is hopeful that some friendly competition will encourage the members to participate, donate and get others to donate as well.

“The purpose of emphasizing competition between classes is to, first and foremost, raise money for our uniform campaign, but also to bring each class closer together in the name of competition,” said Brian Lester, freshman music education major from Abilene.

Since each uniform costs approximately $600, the final goal is to raise $125,000. An anonymous donor has agreed to match the amount that the students raise, so their goal is $62,500.

The Big Purple often prides itself on being a family and, as many other organizations have felt, COVID-19 has caused people to feel further and further apart.

“I hope that the competition brings our band closer together, not physically, of course, because of social distancing,” said Taylor Whitworth, sophomore elementary education major from Burleson.

The band has had their current uniforms for 17 years. Though they have been well taken care of, the transition to the new uniforms will mark the transitions that the university is making such as moving to Division I.

The design of the new uniforms is a mix of the traditional look with new modern updates such as design and material. This will provide the members with a more comfortable experience in the hot Texas heat.

The prize for the class that raises the most money has not yet been disclosed, but there will be an additional prize for the individual who raises the most funds.

Anyone can donate to the band through their Facebook page or website.