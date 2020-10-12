New restaurants opening at Allen Ridge in November

Fuzzy’s Taco’s and Phoenix Pho will open at Allen Ridge in early November as construction continues for future development.

“We see this development as a way to improve the north side of Abilene, not just for the ACU campus but for Abilene,” said Kelly Young, vice president of Abilene Christian Investment Management Company.

The restaurants were originally slated to open in the spring, but COVID-19 created problems, Young said.

“When COVID hit, none of the restaurants were in a position to open,” Young said. “Even though we were ready to hand over some of the spaces in the spring, we had to figure out what would come.”

Abilene Nail Bar is expected to open in January. Hotworx Yoga, Biscuit Bar and Blue Jean Cafe are looking to open later in the spring. Twisted Root Burgers and Bahama Bucks will begin construction this fall but have no timetable to opening.

Several murals are also being constructed at Allen Ridge. Calina Mishay is one of the artists for the murals.

“The feel is very relaxing and peaceful,” Mishay said. “We found this common thread in nature, a very organic design. The architectural elements of the buildings are very structured, so we wanted to bring more flow and more soul to balance it all.”

Phase I construction of the Allen Ridge lifestyle village is nearly complete. Phase II, north of Wildcat Stadium, includes construction of Hendrick Urgent Care clinic, and a local bank is completing construction plans for a one-acre site next door. ACU also has signed a pre-development agreement for an apartment complex north of the lake retail.

“I am so proud that murals are being considered an important layer in the design and experience of this space,” Mishay said. “It has been an honor to be chosen to work with artists and the development team to make that dream a reality. For ACU to be employing artists in this way gives opportunities for the creative community and shows the broader community the value of art.”