Police log: Oct. 13-20, 2020

10-13-2020/11:20 pm/PROWLER Location: 800 BLK Ave F

A citizen reported that unknown kids kept ringing his doorbell. Officers checked the area, but were unable to locate the kids.

10-14-2020/12:11 am/DISTURBANCE Location: Greyhound Bus Station

ACUPD officers assisted APD officers with a disturbance between two passengers and Greyhound personnel. The passengers were aggressive, disruptive and became verbally confrontational with officers but eventually complied and were eventually able to re-board the bus.

10-15-2020/8:33 pm/SUSPICIOUS PERSON Location: Campus Center Lot

An ACU student reported that a suspicious male approached her, asking personal questions, and making her uncomfortable. Through an investigation, the male subject was identified, determined not to be affiliated with ACU, and was advised not to return to campus.

10-17-2020/3:25 pm/HIT & RUN Location: Mabee-Edwards Lot

An ACU student reported that someone struck his vehicle at the above location.

10-17-2020/8:14 pm/DISCHARGE OF FIREARM Location: 300 BLK College Drive

ACUPD and APD received multiple calls of shots fired in the area at the above location. Multiple units checked the area, but were unable to locate anything.

10-18-2020/1:38 am/TRESPASSER Location: Student Recreational & Wellness Center

ACUPD Officers contacted an ACU student who was trespassing on the closed outdoor basketball court at the above location. Officers advised the student that the court was closed and the student left.

ACUPD ACTIVITY AND STATISTICS

MONITOR FACILITY/LOT-16

MOTORIST ASSIST: INFLATE TIRE-1

MOTORIST ASSIST: UNLOCK-2

OTHER-6

PARKING LOT PATROL-50

PARKING VIOLATION-2

PATROL VEHICLE:MAINTENANCE-8

PATROL VEHICLE: REFUEL-7

PROWLER-2

RANDOM PATROL-47

REFUEL GASOLINE CANS-1

REPORT WRITING-10

SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY-5

SUSPICIOUS PERSON-5

SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE-2

TRAFFIC STOP-5

TRAINING-4

TRESPASSER-1

WELFARE CHECK-1

ADMINISTRATIVE ACTIVITY-42

ADVICE-1

ALARM-6

ANIMAL CALL-1

ASSIST-1

BARRICADES-2

BOOT/UNBOOT VEHICLE-4

BUILDING LOCK/UNLOCK-10

CHECK BUILDING-302

CLERY-5

DISABLED VEHICLE-1

DISCHARGE OF FIREARM-2

DISTURBANCE-2

FOOT PATROL-57

FOUND PROPERTY-2

HIT&RUN-1

INFORMATION REPORT-2

INVESTIGATION FOLLOW UP-11

LOST PROPERTY-5

MAINTENANCE UNIVERSITY ASSETS:CCTV-29

TOTAL:661

Police Chief Tip Of The Week: October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Did you know that nearly 3 out of every 4 Americans personally know someone who is or has been a victim of domestic violence? Now is the time to take a stand! Report all incidents to ACUPD.