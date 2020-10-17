Police Log: Oct. 6-13, 2020

10-6-2020/9:00 am/THEFT Location: Brown Library

A student reported that someone stole a pair of shoes that were left in the library.

10-7-2020/3:00 pm/THEFT Location: Edwards Hall

A student reported that someone stole his mountain bike from the bike rack at the above location.

10-7-2020/3:30 pm/BURGLARY OF MOTOR VEHICLE Location: Coliseum Way Parking Lot

A student reported that someone stole his backpack from the bed of his truck on-campus. Officers recovered some of his stolen property.

10-7-2020/3:30 pm/THEFT Location: Mabee Business Building

A student reported that someone stole his bicycle from the bike rack at the above location.

10-11-2020/7:20 pm/DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE Location: 400 Blk Ambler Ave.

ACUPD officers assisted APD officers with a moving disturbance involving a female and a male. Upon completion of the investigation, the female was arrested for assaulting the male subject. The female was transported to Taylor County Jail.

10-11-2020/10:50 pm/POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL Location: Nelson Hall

ACUPD responded to Nelson Hall in reference to students being in possession of alcohol. The alcohol was confiscated and the two students were issued a citation for Possession of Alcohol.

ACUPD ACTIVITY AND STATISTICS

MOTORIST ASSIST: JUMPSTART-4

MOTORIST ASSIST: OTHER-2

MOTORIST ASSIST: UNLOCK-4

NOISE VIOLATION-1

OTHER-8

PARKING LOT PATROL-43

PARKING VIOLATION-4

PATROL VEHICLE: MAINTENANCE-12

PATROL VEHICLE: REFUEL-5

PROWLER-2

RANDOM PATROL-37

RECKLESS DRIVING-1

REPORT WRITING-11

REPORT WRITING (CASE REPORT)-1

REPORT WRITING (CITATION REPORT)-1

REPORT WRITING (FOLLOW UP)-2

SEX OFFENSE-1

SPECIAL ASSIGNMENT-1

SUSPICIOUD ACTIVITY-1

SUSPICIOUS PERSON-5

SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE-3

THEFT-3

VEHICLE COLISION-3

WELFARE CHECK-3

ACCIDENT-1

ADMINISTRATIVE ACTIVITY-38

ALARM-4

ALCOHOL INCIDENT-1

ANIMAL CALL-2

ASSIST-1

BARRICADES-3

BOOT/UNBOOT VEHICLE-1

BUILDING LOCK/UNLOCK-8

BURGLARY (MOTOR VEHICLE)-3

CART PATROL-1

CHECK BUILDING-242

CLERY-1

DISTURBANCE-3

DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE-1

FOOT PATROL-44

FOUND PROPERTY-5

INVESTIGATION FOLLOW UP-8

LOST PROPERTY-2

MAINTENANCE UNIVERSITY ASSETS:CCTV-25

MEDICAL EMERGENCY-3

MONITOR FACILITY/LOT-14

MOTORIT ASSIST: INFLATE TIRE-1

TOTAL: 570

POLICE CHIEF TIP OF THE WEEK: Remember to NOT be an easy victim; always lock your car and remove all valuables!