Police Log: Oct. 6-13, 2020

10-6-2020/9:00 am/THEFT Location: Brown Library
A student reported that someone stole a pair of shoes that were left in the library.
10-7-2020/3:00 pm/THEFT Location: Edwards Hall
A student reported that someone stole his mountain bike from the bike rack at the above location.
10-7-2020/3:30 pm/BURGLARY OF MOTOR VEHICLE Location: Coliseum Way Parking Lot
A student reported that someone stole his backpack from the bed of his truck on-campus. Officers recovered some of his stolen property.
10-7-2020/3:30 pm/THEFT Location: Mabee Business Building
A student reported that someone stole his bicycle from the bike rack at the above location.
10-11-2020/7:20 pm/DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE Location: 400 Blk Ambler Ave.
ACUPD officers assisted APD officers with a moving disturbance involving a female and a male. Upon completion of the investigation, the female was arrested for assaulting the male subject. The female was transported to Taylor County Jail.
10-11-2020/10:50 pm/POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL Location: Nelson Hall
ACUPD responded to Nelson Hall in reference to students being in possession of alcohol. The alcohol was confiscated and the two students were issued a citation for Possession of Alcohol.
ACUPD ACTIVITY AND STATISTICS
MOTORIST ASSIST: JUMPSTART-4
MOTORIST ASSIST: OTHER-2
MOTORIST ASSIST: UNLOCK-4
NOISE VIOLATION-1
OTHER-8
PARKING LOT PATROL-43
PARKING VIOLATION-4
PATROL VEHICLE: MAINTENANCE-12
PATROL VEHICLE: REFUEL-5
PROWLER-2
RANDOM PATROL-37
RECKLESS DRIVING-1
REPORT WRITING-11
REPORT WRITING (CASE REPORT)-1
REPORT WRITING (CITATION REPORT)-1
REPORT WRITING (FOLLOW UP)-2
SEX OFFENSE-1
SPECIAL ASSIGNMENT-1
SUSPICIOUD ACTIVITY-1
SUSPICIOUS PERSON-5
SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE-3
THEFT-3
VEHICLE COLISION-3
WELFARE CHECK-3
ACCIDENT-1
ADMINISTRATIVE ACTIVITY-38
ALARM-4
ALCOHOL INCIDENT-1
ANIMAL CALL-2
ASSIST-1
BARRICADES-3
BOOT/UNBOOT VEHICLE-1
BUILDING LOCK/UNLOCK-8
BURGLARY (MOTOR VEHICLE)-3
CART PATROL-1
CHECK BUILDING-242
CLERY-1
DISTURBANCE-3
DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE-1
FOOT PATROL-44
FOUND PROPERTY-5
INVESTIGATION FOLLOW UP-8
LOST PROPERTY-2
MAINTENANCE UNIVERSITY ASSETS:CCTV-25
MEDICAL EMERGENCY-3
MONITOR FACILITY/LOT-14
MOTORIT ASSIST: INFLATE TIRE-1
TOTAL: 570
POLICE CHIEF TIP OF THE WEEK: Remember to NOT be an easy victim; always lock your car and remove all valuables!
