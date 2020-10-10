Police Log: Sept. 29-Oct. 6, 2020

09-29-2020/8:00 am/ANIMAL CALL Location: ACU Facilities-Biblical Studies Building

ACUPD captured two pit bulls which were in the College Of Biblical Studies Building and turned them over to Animal Control.

09-29-2020/9:00 am/THEFT Location: 1000 Blk Ave F

Two ACU students reported their bicycles stolen from the the above location. Both bicycles were secured with a cable and lock. The unknown suspect(s) cut both cables and took the bicycles.

10-2-2020/1:00 am/THEFT Location: Edwards Hall

An ACU student reported that someone stole his Schwinn Hightimber bicycle from the bike rack at the above location.

10-3-2020/1:00 am/NOISE VIOLATION Location: Gardner Hall Parking Lot

A student reported that a male subject was driving in the parking lot honking his horn and cursing. Officers checked the area but were unable to locate the vehicle.

10-4-2020/12:34 am/DISTURBANCE Location: 600 Blk College Dr

ACUPD officers assisted APD officers with a disturbance call involving a male subject who entered the residence without permission. The male subject was arrested for Burglary With Intent To Commit Assault and transported to Taylor County Jail.

10-4-2020/4:00 pm/SUSPICIOUS PERSON Location: 1900 Blk Lincoln Dr

A citizen reported a male was banging on his front door and turning the doorknob. The citizen did not answer the door and the male subject left prior to ACUPD arrival.

ACUPD ACTIVITY & STATISTICS

MEDICAL EMERGENCY-4

MONITOR FACILITY/LOT-8

MOTORIST ASSIST: JUMPSTART-3

MOTORIST ASSIST: OTHER-1

MOTORIST ASSIST: UNLOCK-3

NOISE VIOLATION-5

OTHER-18

PARKING LOT PATROL-53

PARKING VIOLATION-2

PATROL VEHICLE:MAINTENANCE-8

PATROL VEHICLE: REFUEL-7

PUBLIC SERVICE-1

RANDOM PATROL-14

REFUEL GASOLINE CANS-1

REPORT WRITING-12

REPORT WRITING (CASE REPORT)-6

SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY-1

SUSPICIOUS PERSON-7

SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE-4

THEFT-3

TRAFFIC HAZARD-2

TRAFFIC STOP-4

VEHICLE COLLISION-2

WELFARE CHECK-6

911 CALL-1

ADMINISTRATIVE ACTIVITY-41

ADVICE-1

ALARM-1

ANIMAL CALL-2

ASSIST-6

BARRICADES-2

BUILDING LOCK/UNLOCK-6

CART PATROL-1

CHECK BUILDING-285

CLERY-6

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF-1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS WARNING-3

DISTURBANCE-3

ELEVATOR RESCUE-1

ESCORT-1

FOOT PATROL-63

FOUND PROPERTY-1

INFORMATION REPORT-4

INVESTIGATION FOLLOW UP-16

LOST PROPERTY-6

MAINTENANCE UNIVERSITY ASSETS:CCTV-32

MAINTENANCE UNIVERSITY ASSETS-2

TOTAL: 660

POLICE CHIEF TIP OF THE WEEK: ACU being able to stay in session depends on YOU doing your part on-campus and especially off-campus. Being smart at ACU, but then hosting large gatherings off-campus with little-to-no COVID safety measures defeats everything.