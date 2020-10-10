Police Log: Sept. 29-Oct. 6, 2020

09-29-2020/8:00 am/ANIMAL CALL Location: ACU Facilities-Biblical Studies Building
ACUPD captured two pit bulls which were in the College Of Biblical Studies Building and turned them over to Animal Control.
09-29-2020/9:00 am/THEFT Location: 1000 Blk Ave F
Two ACU students reported their bicycles stolen from the the above location. Both bicycles were secured with a cable and lock. The unknown suspect(s) cut both cables and took the bicycles.
10-2-2020/1:00 am/THEFT Location: Edwards Hall
An ACU student reported that someone stole his Schwinn Hightimber bicycle from the bike rack at the above location.
10-3-2020/1:00 am/NOISE VIOLATION Location: Gardner Hall Parking Lot
A student reported that a male subject was driving in the parking lot honking his horn and cursing. Officers checked the area but were unable to locate the vehicle.
10-4-2020/12:34 am/DISTURBANCE Location: 600 Blk College Dr
ACUPD officers assisted APD officers with a disturbance call involving a male subject who entered the residence without permission. The male subject was arrested for Burglary With Intent To Commit Assault and transported to Taylor County Jail.
10-4-2020/4:00 pm/SUSPICIOUS PERSON Location: 1900 Blk Lincoln Dr
A citizen reported a male was banging on his front door and turning the doorknob. The citizen did not answer the door and the male subject left prior to ACUPD arrival.
ACUPD ACTIVITY & STATISTICS
MEDICAL EMERGENCY-4
MONITOR FACILITY/LOT-8
MOTORIST ASSIST: JUMPSTART-3
MOTORIST ASSIST: OTHER-1
MOTORIST ASSIST: UNLOCK-3
NOISE VIOLATION-5
OTHER-18
PARKING LOT PATROL-53
PARKING VIOLATION-2
PATROL VEHICLE:MAINTENANCE-8
PATROL VEHICLE: REFUEL-7
PUBLIC SERVICE-1
RANDOM PATROL-14
REFUEL GASOLINE CANS-1
REPORT WRITING-12
REPORT WRITING (CASE REPORT)-6
SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY-1
SUSPICIOUS PERSON-7
SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE-4
THEFT-3
TRAFFIC HAZARD-2
TRAFFIC STOP-4
VEHICLE COLLISION-2
WELFARE CHECK-6
911 CALL-1
ADMINISTRATIVE ACTIVITY-41
ADVICE-1
ALARM-1
ANIMAL CALL-2
ASSIST-6
BARRICADES-2
BUILDING LOCK/UNLOCK-6
CART PATROL-1
CHECK BUILDING-285
CLERY-6
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF-1
CRIMINAL TRESPASS WARNING-3
DISTURBANCE-3
ELEVATOR RESCUE-1
ESCORT-1
FOOT PATROL-63
FOUND PROPERTY-1
INFORMATION REPORT-4
INVESTIGATION FOLLOW UP-16
LOST PROPERTY-6
MAINTENANCE UNIVERSITY ASSETS:CCTV-32
MAINTENANCE UNIVERSITY ASSETS-2
TOTAL: 660
POLICE CHIEF TIP OF THE WEEK: ACU being able to stay in session depends on YOU doing your part on-campus and especially off-campus. Being smart at ACU, but then hosting large gatherings off-campus with little-to-no COVID safety measures defeats everything.
