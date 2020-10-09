Police Log: September 22-30 2020

09-22-2020/3:50 pm/SUSPICIOUS PERSON Location: 1600 Campus Ct

ACU students reported a middle-aged female approaching students and asking for money. Officers located her and talked with her about the incident.

09-23-2020/2:00 am/DISTURBANCE Location: 500 North Judge Ely Blvd

ACUPD assisted APD with a verbal confrontation between a male and a female. Both subjects were identified and there was no physical contact.

09-23-2020/7:20 pm/THEFT Location: ACU Rental House on 600 EN 20th

ACU student reported that someone stole their bicycle from the backyard of his residence.

09-25-2020/4:15 pm/HIT & RUN Location: ACU Parking Lot at Smith-Adams Hall

An ACU student witnessed a vehicle collision in the parking lot and notified ACUPD. ACUPD officers responded and investigated the crash.

09-27-2020/11:34 pm/DISTURBANCE Location: Adjunct Area: Greyhound Bus Station

ACUPD officers assisted APD with a disturbance call involving a Greyhound passenger and a clerk at 7-11. No offense and the passenger was able to board the bus and depart.

09-28-2020/9:30 pm/SUSPICIOUS PERSON Location: ACU Facilities: Lunsford Trail 2300 Campus Ct

A citizen reported seeing a male transient subject with several bags on Lunsford Trail. The individual left the area.

ACUPD ACTIVITY AND STATISTICS

MONITOR FACILITY LOT-19

MOTORIST ASSIST: INFLATE TIRE-2

MOTORIST ASSIST: JUMPSTART-4

MOTORIST ASSIST: OTHER-2

MOTORIST ASSIST: UNLOCK-6

NOISE VIOLATION-5

OTHER-12

PARKING LOT PATROL-48

PARKING VIOLATION-3

PATROL VEHICLE: MAINTENANCE-12

PATROL VEHICLE: REFUEL-7

PUBLIC SERVICE-1

RANDOM PATROL-26

RECKLESS DRIVING-2

REFUEL GASOLINE CANS-1

REPORT WRITING-7

REPORT WRITING (CASE REPORT)-3

REPORT WRITING (FOLLOW UP)-1

SEX OFFENSE-1

SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY-1

SUSPICIOUS PERSON-8

THEFT-1

TRAFFIC STOP-3

TRAINING-1

VEHICLE COLLISION-2

WELFARE CHECK-1

911 CALL-1

ABANDONED VEHICLE-1

ADMINISTRATIVE ACTIVITY-1

ADVICE-1

ANIMAL CALL-1

ASSIST-2

ATTEMPT TO LOCATE-1

BARRICADES-7

BUILDING LOCK/UNLOCK-6

CART PATROL-10

CHECK BUILDING-307

CLERY-6

DIRECT TRAFFIC-1

DISTURBANCE-2

DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE-1

ESCORT-2

EVENT SUPPORT-2

FOOT PATROL-49

FOUND PROPERTY-4

HIT & RUN-1

INFORMATION REPORT-4

INVESTIGATION FOLLOW UP-21

LOST PROPERTY-1

MAINTENANCE UNIVERSITY ASSETS: CCTV-42

MENTAL HEALTH CONCERN-1

TOTAL: 698

Police Chief Tip Of The Week: Thanks to all the Wildcats for remembering to do your part to prevent crime by always keeping your cars, houses, apartments and dorm rooms locked. Keep it up!