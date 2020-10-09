Police Log: September 22-30 2020

09-22-2020/3:50 pm/SUSPICIOUS PERSON Location: 1600 Campus Ct
ACU students reported a middle-aged female approaching students and asking for money. Officers located her and talked with her about the incident.
09-23-2020/2:00 am/DISTURBANCE Location: 500 North Judge Ely Blvd
ACUPD assisted APD with a verbal confrontation between a male and a female. Both subjects were identified and there was no physical contact.
09-23-2020/7:20 pm/THEFT Location: ACU Rental House on 600 EN 20th
ACU student reported that someone stole their bicycle from the backyard of his residence.
09-25-2020/4:15 pm/HIT & RUN Location: ACU Parking Lot at Smith-Adams Hall
An ACU student witnessed a vehicle collision in the parking lot and notified ACUPD. ACUPD officers responded and investigated the crash.
09-27-2020/11:34 pm/DISTURBANCE Location: Adjunct Area: Greyhound Bus Station
ACUPD officers assisted APD with a disturbance call involving a Greyhound passenger and a clerk at 7-11. No offense and the passenger was able to board the bus and depart.
09-28-2020/9:30 pm/SUSPICIOUS PERSON Location: ACU Facilities: Lunsford Trail 2300 Campus Ct
A citizen reported seeing a male transient subject with several bags on Lunsford Trail. The individual left the area.
ACUPD ACTIVITY AND STATISTICS
MONITOR FACILITY LOT-19
MOTORIST ASSIST: INFLATE TIRE-2
MOTORIST ASSIST: JUMPSTART-4
MOTORIST ASSIST: OTHER-2
MOTORIST ASSIST: UNLOCK-6
NOISE VIOLATION-5
OTHER-12
PARKING LOT PATROL-48
PARKING VIOLATION-3
PATROL VEHICLE: MAINTENANCE-12
PATROL VEHICLE: REFUEL-7
PUBLIC SERVICE-1
RANDOM PATROL-26
RECKLESS DRIVING-2
REFUEL GASOLINE CANS-1
REPORT WRITING-7
REPORT WRITING (CASE REPORT)-3
REPORT WRITING (FOLLOW UP)-1
SEX OFFENSE-1
SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY-1
SUSPICIOUS PERSON-8
THEFT-1
TRAFFIC STOP-3
TRAINING-1
VEHICLE COLLISION-2
WELFARE CHECK-1
911 CALL-1
ABANDONED VEHICLE-1
ADMINISTRATIVE ACTIVITY-1
ADVICE-1
ANIMAL CALL-1
ASSIST-2
ATTEMPT TO LOCATE-1
BARRICADES-7
BUILDING LOCK/UNLOCK-6
CART PATROL-10
CHECK BUILDING-307
CLERY-6
DIRECT TRAFFIC-1
DISTURBANCE-2
DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE-1
ESCORT-2
EVENT SUPPORT-2
FOOT PATROL-49
FOUND PROPERTY-4
HIT & RUN-1
INFORMATION REPORT-4
INVESTIGATION FOLLOW UP-21
LOST PROPERTY-1
MAINTENANCE UNIVERSITY ASSETS: CCTV-42
MENTAL HEALTH CONCERN-1
TOTAL: 698
Police Chief Tip Of The Week: Thanks to all the Wildcats for remembering to do your part to prevent crime by always keeping your cars, houses, apartments and dorm rooms locked. Keep it up!
Leave a Comment:
You must be logged in to post a comment.