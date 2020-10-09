Optimist
You are here: Home / For The Record / Police Log / Police Log: September 22-30 2020

Police Log: September 22-30 2020

by Leave a Comment

09-22-2020/3:50 pm/SUSPICIOUS PERSON   Location: 1600 Campus Ct

ACU students reported a middle-aged female approaching students and asking for money. Officers located her and talked with her about the incident.

09-23-2020/2:00 am/DISTURBANCE   Location: 500 North Judge Ely Blvd

ACUPD assisted APD with a verbal confrontation between a male and a female. Both subjects were identified and there was no physical contact.

09-23-2020/7:20 pm/THEFT   Location: ACU Rental House on 600 EN 20th

ACU student reported that someone stole their bicycle from the backyard of his residence.

09-25-2020/4:15 pm/HIT & RUN   Location: ACU Parking Lot at Smith-Adams Hall

An ACU student witnessed a vehicle collision in the parking lot and notified ACUPD. ACUPD officers responded and investigated the crash.

09-27-2020/11:34 pm/DISTURBANCE   Location: Adjunct Area: Greyhound Bus Station

ACUPD officers assisted APD with a disturbance call involving a Greyhound passenger and a clerk at 7-11. No offense and the passenger was able to board the bus and depart.

09-28-2020/9:30 pm/SUSPICIOUS PERSON   Location: ACU Facilities: Lunsford Trail 2300 Campus Ct

A citizen reported seeing a male transient subject with several bags on Lunsford Trail. The individual left the area.

 

ACUPD ACTIVITY AND STATISTICS

MONITOR FACILITY LOT-19

MOTORIST ASSIST: INFLATE TIRE-2

MOTORIST ASSIST: JUMPSTART-4

MOTORIST ASSIST: OTHER-2

MOTORIST ASSIST: UNLOCK-6

NOISE VIOLATION-5

OTHER-12

PARKING LOT PATROL-48

PARKING VIOLATION-3

PATROL VEHICLE: MAINTENANCE-12

PATROL VEHICLE: REFUEL-7

PUBLIC SERVICE-1

RANDOM PATROL-26

RECKLESS DRIVING-2

REFUEL GASOLINE CANS-1

REPORT WRITING-7

REPORT WRITING (CASE REPORT)-3

REPORT WRITING (FOLLOW UP)-1

SEX OFFENSE-1

SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY-1

SUSPICIOUS PERSON-8

THEFT-1

TRAFFIC STOP-3

TRAINING-1

VEHICLE COLLISION-2

WELFARE CHECK-1

911 CALL-1

ABANDONED VEHICLE-1

ADMINISTRATIVE ACTIVITY-1

ADVICE-1

ANIMAL CALL-1

ASSIST-2

ATTEMPT TO LOCATE-1

BARRICADES-7

BUILDING LOCK/UNLOCK-6

CART PATROL-10

CHECK BUILDING-307

CLERY-6

DIRECT TRAFFIC-1

DISTURBANCE-2

DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE-1

ESCORT-2

EVENT SUPPORT-2

FOOT PATROL-49

FOUND PROPERTY-4

HIT & RUN-1

INFORMATION REPORT-4

INVESTIGATION FOLLOW UP-21

LOST PROPERTY-1

MAINTENANCE UNIVERSITY ASSETS: CCTV-42

MENTAL HEALTH CONCERN-1

 

TOTAL: 698

 

Police Chief Tip Of The Week: Thanks to all the Wildcats for remembering to do your part to prevent crime by always keeping your cars, houses, apartments and dorm rooms locked. Keep it up!

Avatar

About Jamon Nelson

I hate cabbage. That is all.

Leave a Comment:

You are here: Home / For The Record / Police Log / Police Log: September 22-30 2020