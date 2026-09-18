Police Log: ACU PD flock camera stolen

9/9/2026 1620 hrs. Harassment, Main Campus

ACU PD spoke with a student about an ongoing harassment from a known suspect. A report was filed with the originating agency and ACU PD is assisting as needed.

9/10/2026 0900 hrs. Theft, Adjunct Area

ACU PD took a report for a stolen electric bike from a student who lives off campus nearby. The investigation is ongoing.

9/12/2026 0150 hrs. Alcohol Incident, Smith Adams Hall

A student was found to be in possession of alcohol while under the age of 21. A referral to the Dean of Students was completed.

9/15/2026 1400 hrs. Theft, East North 16th Street and Campus Court

An unknown suspect stole an ACU PD camera from the corner of East North 16th and Campus Court. The investigation is ongoing and a suspect vehicle has been identified.

ACU PD ACTIVITY STATISTICS

Sept. 9–15, 2026

Adjunct Call 3 Alcohol Incident 2 Barricades 1 Cart Patrol 1 Check Building 246 Community Policing 3 Criminal Mischief 1 Direct Traffic 2 Directed Patrol 20 Elevator Call 4 Escort 10 Event Support 8 Foot Patrol 16 Found Property 5 Harassment 1 Information Report 1 Investigation 3 Lock Unlock Door 19 Lost Property 1 Medical Call 7 Monitor Lot 23 Jumpstart 8 Motorist Assist Other 2 Tire Inflate 2 Vehicle Unlock 2 Noise Violation 1 Other 3 Parking Enforcement 1 Parking Lot Check 79 Parking Violation 4 Private Property Collision 4 Random Patrol 35 Suspicious Activity 4 Suspicious Person 6 Suspicious Vehicle 2 Theft 2 Traffic Accident 2 Welfare Check 1

Chief’s Tip of the Week: Accidents happen. If you strike a car or object with your vehicle, you are required to either make a report or leave your information on the other person’s vehicle. This is the right thing to do and keeps you from being investigated as a hit-and-run suspect. When in doubt, call ACU PD at 325-674-2305.