Police Log: ACU PD flock camera stolen

9/9/2026 1620 hrs. Harassment, Main Campus
ACU PD spoke with a student about an ongoing harassment from a known suspect. A report was filed with the originating agency and ACU PD is assisting as needed.
9/10/2026 0900 hrs. Theft, Adjunct Area
ACU PD took a report for a stolen electric bike from a student who lives off campus nearby. The investigation is ongoing.
9/12/2026 0150 hrs. Alcohol Incident, Smith Adams Hall
A student was found to be in possession of alcohol while under the age of 21. A referral to the Dean of Students was completed.
9/15/2026 1400 hrs. Theft, East North 16th Street and Campus Court
An unknown suspect stole an ACU PD camera from the corner of East North 16th and Campus Court. The investigation is ongoing and a suspect vehicle has been identified.
ACU PD ACTIVITY STATISTICS
Sept. 9–15, 2026
|Adjunct Call
|3
|Alcohol Incident
|2
|Barricades
|1
|Cart Patrol
|1
|Check Building
|246
|Community Policing
|3
|Criminal Mischief
|1
|Direct Traffic
|2
|Directed Patrol
|20
|Elevator Call
|4
|Escort
|10
|Event Support
|8
|Foot Patrol
|16
|Found Property
|5
|Harassment
|1
|Information Report
|1
|Investigation
|3
|Lock Unlock Door
|19
|Lost Property
|1
|Medical Call
|7
|Monitor Lot
|23
|Jumpstart
|8
|Motorist Assist Other
|2
|Tire Inflate
|2
|Vehicle Unlock
|2
|Noise Violation
|1
|Other
|3
|Parking Enforcement
|1
|Parking Lot Check
|79
|Parking Violation
|4
|Private Property Collision
|4
|Random Patrol
|35
|Suspicious Activity
|4
|Suspicious Person
|6
|Suspicious Vehicle
|2
|Theft
|2
|Traffic Accident
|2
|Welfare Check
|1
Chief’s Tip of the Week: Accidents happen. If you strike a car or object with your vehicle, you are required to either make a report or leave your information on the other person’s vehicle. This is the right thing to do and keeps you from being investigated as a hit-and-run suspect. When in doubt, call ACU PD at 325-674-2305.
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