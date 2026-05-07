Police log: Student reports off-campus assault, case referred to APD for prosecution

5/5/2026 0840 hrs. Theft, Smith Adams Hall Lot
A student reported their scooter was stolen from the bike racks at Smith Adams Hall. The investigation is ongoing, and there is video of the incident, but the suspect has not been identified.
5/5/2026 0820 hrs. Suspicious Vehicle, Adjunct Area
ACUPD responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle in the 1800 block of Cedar Crest Dr. The driver was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and arrested.
5/3/2026 0100 hrs. Alcohol Incident, New Mabee Hall
A student was contacted inside a residence hall and was under the influence of alcohol. A referral to the Dean of Students was made.
4/29/2026 1530 hrs. Assault, Off Campus
An ACU student reported a known individual assaulting her at an off-campus location. ACUPD took the report and referred it to APD for prosecution.
ACUPD ACTIVITY STATISTICS
April 29 to May 5, 2026
|Alarm
|4
|Alcohol Incident
|2
|Animal Call
|1
|Assault
|1
|Assist
|1
|Barricades
|1
|Burglary
|1
|CCTV Review
|2
|Check Building
|224
|Community Policing
|2
|Directed Patrol
|11
|Elevator Call
|2
|Escort
|3
|Event Support
|11
|Foot Patrol
|6
|Found Property
|4
|Information Report
|2
|Investigation
|5
|Lock/Unlock Building
|26
|Lost Property
|1
|Medical Call
|1
|Missing Child
|1
|Monitor Lot
|18
|Jumpstart
|5
|Tire Inflate
|2
|Vehicle Unlock
|3
|Noise Violation
|3
|Open Records Request
|1
|Other
|14
|Parking Lot Check
|41
|Parking Violation
|7
|Random Patrol
|30
|Reckless Driving
|1
|Standby
|1
|Suspicious Activity
|3
|Suspicious Person
|1
|Suspicious Vehicle
|2
|Theft
|1
|Training
|2
|Vehicle Maintenance
|8
|Welfare Check
|3
Chief’s Tip of the Week: If you see something, say something. Suspicious persons, especially in parking lots, should be reported to ACU PD at 325-674-2305.
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