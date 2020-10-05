Society of Professional Journalists invites guest speaker Gabby Orr

ACU’s chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ) is welcoming Gabby Orr for the next chapter meeting on October 13.

“I worked with Dr. Pybus, the faculty advisor, to come up with meetings and he mentioned he knew someone who worked with POLITICO, and we agreed it would be cool to bring her in,” Sydney Varner, president of ACU’s chapter of SPJ said.

The Society of Professional journalists is a national non-profit organization consisting of professional and student journalists. The organization seeks to promote “the free flow of information vital to a well-informed citizenry; works to inspire and educate the next generation of journalists; and protects First Amendment guarantees of freedom of speech and press,” according to their site.

Varner said meetings this year will focus on what it means to be a journalism and mass communications major.

“Hopefully, students will have questions and want to attend,” Varner said. “We’re bringing Gabby Orr in to talk about what it’s like to report in politics, especially with the current controversial political climate.”

Gabby Orr is a White House reporter for POLITICO who has had a diverse background in political journalism, having worked for The Washington Examiner, The New York Post and Fox News’ digital platform. Orr’s most notable accomplishment is her coverage of the 2016 presidential election and Donald Trump’s ascension to presidency.

“I am so excited about Gabby Orr because she is a top professional in her field,” Rachel Puckett, SPJ secretary, said. “I am excited to hear the insights that she can share with us.”

ACU’s chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists is open to any journalism and mass communications major.

“If you’re thinking about coming and being a part of SPJ, go for it,” Varner said.

The chapter will meet with Gabby Orr next on October 13 from 7-8 p.m.