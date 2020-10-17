Spring break and class schedules confirmed for upcoming semester

Phil Schubert, president of the university, confirmed details regarding next semester’s schedule including plans for spring break in an email sent to students and parents on Oct. 5.

Regarding the beginning of the semester, Schubert said that the semester will begin on time.

“We have decided to start the spring semester on time with classes beginning January 11, as scheduled, and January intensive courses being held January 4-8,” Schubert said.

With this Schubert also confirmed spring break as well as an earlier end to the semester.

“We plan to have spring break from March 8-12, and finish classes on April 30,” Schubert said.

However, he also said that a certain percentage of classes will not be in person similar to the fall semester.

“Seventy-four percent of our class sections will have in-person instruction, with about 11 percent being online,” Schubert said. “Another 15 percent are independent or individual study and internships.”

Schubert ended his email by saying that there will now be 20 minutes in between each class to disinfect as well as a decision regarding study abroad trips will be made by Nov. 4.

“Class times will be the same as the class times this fall. We are allowing 20 minutes between classes instead of the usual 10 minutes to allow time to disinfect each meeting space,” Schubert said. “Decisions about Study Abroad programs to Oxford, Leipzig and Montevideo will be made by November 4.”

Aleksander Cook, senior biochemistry major from Flower Mound, said that this email did not change his feelings one way or the other regarding next semester.

“I feel indifferent about the spring schedule,” Cook said. “I am happy that we will be in person, but I worry about what will happen if there is COVID-19 spread.”

However, he said that although he’ll be happy to be back that this is not the best decision.

“I feel that it would be safer and better for us to not return to in-person learning for the spring semester,” Cook said.

Concerning spring break, Cook said he believes allowing time for students to leave during the semester will be dangerous for the university.

“I do not support the decision to keep spring break,” Cook said. “I feel like this will turn out to be a time where COVID-19 will spread massively and there will be repercussions because of it. Overall I feel like it is not wise to plan for a time where students can leave during a pandemic.”

In order for us to stay in person, Cook said he believes that we will need to stick to the regulations as closely as possible.

“Students need to continue to follow the mandates,” Cook said. “As much as it sucks having to wear a mask and be distanced, it is going to be what keeps us in person. I think that people need to stop trying to force things to be normal because that is exactly what will cause it to be like this for longer.”