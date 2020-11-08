Angelo State stuns ACU at home, 34-21

Junior quarterback Peyton Mansell dives forward to make a first down. (Photo by David Mitchell)

Angelo State head coach Jeff Girsch believes in a balanced attack on offense. That was anything but the case Saturday, as the Rams pounded the ball on the ground for 414 yards.

Sophomore running back Alfred Grear rushed for a career-high 247 yards and four touchdowns, propelling Angelo State to a historic upset against ACU, 34-21.

“I’m extremely disappointed,” head coach Adam Dorrel said. “Angelo State is a great football team. I know what a good Division II football program looks like, and they’re one of them.”

Angelo State, a member of the Lone Star conference, is the first Division II program to defeat the Wildcats football program since transitioning to Division I in 2013.

“The thing that I’m really disappointed about is we were undisciplined; we had no passion to play the game of football,” Dorrel said. “I was extremely disappointed with the lack of energy on the sidelines.”

Despite forcing three second-half turnovers, the Wildcats failed to turnaround an early 28-0 deficit with 4:19 remaining in the second quarter.

“I’m proud of the way we played in the second half, but they came out ready to play and we didn’t,” senior linebacker Jack Gibbens said. “It just really hurts.”

Junior quarterback Peyton Mansell was inaccurate but never turned the ball over Saturday. He threw for just over 150 yards and touchdown with a 46% completion percentage.

The Wildcats also struggled on crucial plays, going 4-16 on 3rd down conversions and 0-3 on 4th down conversions.

Freshman running back Jermiah Dobbins didn’t see any action in the first quarter but made a positive impact in the third quarter with two touchdowns. He leads the Wildcats in rushing touchdowns this season.

Saturday’s win for Angelo State concludes a shortened fall season with a 2-2 record. The Wildcats will stay in Abilene against Arizona Christian next Saturday at 3 p.m.