Gallery: Department of Theatre opens Cornerstone drama “American Son”

The Department of Theatre’s annual Cornerstone drama, “American Son,” opens Monday at the Abilene Convention Center. It runs through Friday evening for audiences full of Cornerstone students and members of the Abilene community.
Scott, played by junior theatre major Corban Gililland, stares angrily at Kendra, played by sophomore thearer major Vee Council. (Photo by Ryland Mallett)
Kendra, played by sophomore theatre major Vee Council, argues with Scott, played by junior theatre major Corban Gililland. (Photo by Ryland Mallett)
Larkin, played by junior theatre major Hayden Casey, reads the details of his investigation. (Photo by Ryland Mallett)
Scott, played by junior theatre major Corban Gililland, attempts to calm everyone down. (Photo by Ryland Mallett)
Scott, played by junior theatre major Corban Gililland, talks to Larkin, played by junior theater major Hayden Casey. (Photo by Ryland Mallett)
Scott, played by junior theatre major Corban Gililland, and Kendra, played by sophomore theatre major Vee Council, question Larkin, played by junior theatre major Hayden Casey, about the location of their son. (Photo by Ryland Mallett)
Scott, played by junior theatre major Corban Gililland, asks if Larkin, played by junior theatre major Hayden Casey knows anything about a video of a shooting involving his son. (Photo by Ryland Mallett)
Scott, played by junior theatre major Corban Gililland, and Kendra, played by sophomore theatre major Vee Council, panic as they realize their son might be hurt. (Photo by Ryland Mallett)
Scott, played by junior theatre major Corban Gililland, comforts Kendra, played by sophomore theatre major Vee Council, as she watches a video of a shooting. (Photo by Ryland Mallett)
Kendra, played by sophomore theatre major Vee Council, watches a video of a shooting her son was involved in. (Photo by Ryland Mallett)
Scott, played by junior theatre major Corban Gililland, and Kendra, played by sophomore thearer major Vee Council, wait to find out what has happened to their son. (Photo by Ryland Mallett)
Stokes, played by senior theatre major LJ Brodie, speaks to Kendra, played by sophomore theatre major Vee Council. (Photo by Ryland Mallett)
Stokes, played by senior theatre major LJ Brodie, talks to Scott, played by junior theatre major Corban Gililland, before Larkin, played by junior theatre major Hayden Casey, takes him to a holding cell. (Photo by Ryland Mallett)
Stokes, played by senior theatre major LJ Brodie, pins Scott, played by junior theatre major Corban Gililland, on the ground to arrest him.(Photo by Ryland Mallett)
Kendra, played by sophomore theatre major Vee Council, and Larkin, played by junior theatre major Hayden Casey, watch an argument turn into a fight. (Photo by Ryland Mallett)
Stokes, played by senior theatre major LJ Brodie, fights with Scott, played by junior theatre major Corban Gililland. (Photo by Ryland Mallett)
Kendra, played by sophomore theatre major Vee Council, speaks with Larkin, played by junior theatre major Hayden Casey, about the location of her son. (Photo by Ryland Mallett)
Stokes, played by senior theatre major LJ Brodie, diffuses an argument between Larkin, played by junior theatre major Hayden Casey, and Scott, played by junior theatre major Corban Gililland. (Photo by Ryland Mallett)
Scott, played by junior theatre major Corban Gililland, and Kendra, played by sophomore theatre major Vee Council, cry out as they hear the news of their son’s death. (Photo by Ryland Mallett)
