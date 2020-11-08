ISA presents pre-recorded Ethnos at local drive-in theatre

The International Students Association presented Ethnos, their annual cultural show Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at the drive-in Theatre.

The drive-in is not the only change Ethnos made; they are also partnering with the City of Abilene through a local nonprofit. This makes the event larger by allowing those not a part of ACU to participate in the talent acts.

While this year’s show looks different, ISA is “sticking to the essence of what Ethnos is – giving ACU’s international students an opportunity to share a part of their home with the Abilene community,” said Veronica Summers, international student services specialist and ISA advisor.

The 14 acts have been previously recorded. They featured cultures that vary from Chinese to African. The talents included musical instruments, dancing, spoken word, Japanese pop, mariachi and a technological presentation.

“Come to the show not just because it is a cool show, but because it’s a place where I can learn about you and you can learn about me. That’s all we are trying to do. We are putting aside differences and celebrating all the cultures that are being showcased,” said Jael Morel, a junior DET major and the president of ISA from Honduras.