Kohl leads the Wildcats to third-consecutive victory

Senior center Kolton Kohl led the Wildcats with 16 points and six rebound for a 70-58 victory over Omaha Saturday.

The win concluded the Beach Bubble tournament, crowning the Wildcats champions for the event.

“We just wanted to make a statement for our team,” Kohl said. “This was a great opportunity and a great starting point for us.”

Head coach Joe Golding praised Kohl’s performance on the court Saturday.

“Kolton Kohl is an all-conference player,” Golding said. “We think he’s the best big in the league, and he’s getting better and better.”

ACU (3-0) jumped out to an early 19-8 lead, but Omaha (1-2) would respond to tie the game at half, 28-28.

“It was a quick turnaround for us having the day off yesterday,” Golding said. “Our offense was really bad the first half. I thought what changed in the second half was getting some offensive rebounds.”

The Wildcats’ 15-1 run near the start of the second half propelled them to the victory in Fort Myers, Florida.

“I’m really proud of our guys,” Golding said. “We put these guys in a tough situation, but they rallied and found a way.”

Junior forward Clay Gayman also made an impact on offense with 14 points on 4 for 8 shooting.

Up next, the Wildcats return to Abilene to face Howard Payne Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. The game can be streamed live on ESPN+.

“I’m excited for our guys,” Golding said. “Anytime you win a championship, you want to celebrate. It’s a great statement for our program and our university. At the same time, we have to get back to Abilene and get back to work.”