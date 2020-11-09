Men’s basketball schedule features Arkansas, Texas Tech

Redshirt junior center Kolton Kohl dunks the ball over his opponents. (Photo by David Mitchell)

The 2020-21 men’s basketball season features several familiar opponents over the past three seasons, including Texas Tech.

The Wildcats open the season on the road in the Gulf Coast Showcase at Fort Myers, Florida. They’ll be guaranteed three games from Nov. 25-27.

Following Thanksgiving break, ACU’s home-opener is slated for Dec. 1 against Howard Payne. Later on Dec. 9, the Wildcats will return to Lubbock for the third time in four seasons against Texas Tech. ACU lost its last game against the Red Raiders 82-48 in 2018.

The Wildcats conclude their 2020 road schedule against Arkansas on Dec. 22.

Conference play begins in 2021 against Lamar in Teague Center Jan. 2. The Wildcats have won the last seven-consecutive matchups against the Cardinals dating back to Jan. 30, 2016.

ACU completes its 16-game conference schedule on March 6 at home versus Incarnate Word. The Cardinals have struggled against the Wildcats, losing the last six-consecutive meetings.

The Southland conference Tournament is scheduled for March 10-13 in Katy. ACU was picked second in the conference preseason standings, behind Stephen F. Austin.

You can view the full schedule below:

Nov. 25-27 Gulf Coast Showcase (Fort Myers, FL)

Dec. 1 vs. Howard Payne

Dec. 5 vs. Tarleton

Dec. 9 @ Texas Tech

Dec. 22 @ Arkansas

Jan. 2 vs. Lamar

Jan. 6 @ Houston Baptist

Jan. 9 @ TXAM-CC

Jan. 16 vs. Southeastern Louisiana

Jan. 20 @ Sam Houston

Jan. 23 vs. UCA

Jan. 27 vs. SFA

Jan. 30 @ UIW

Feb. 6 @ Lamar

Feb. 10 vs. Houston Baptist

Feb. 13 vs. TXAM-CC

Feb. 20 @ Southeastern Louisiana

Feb. 24 vs. Sam Houston

Feb. 27 @ UCA

March 3 @ SFA

March 6 vs. UIW

March 10-13 Southland conference Tournament (Katy)