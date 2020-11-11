Midnight Worship to hold its first in-person worship since March

Midnight Worship is hosting its first in-person worship event since the pandemic first arrived in March Friday.

The in-person worship event will be held at the Beltway South Campus from 7 to 8:30 p.m. It’s going to be in the parking lot just passed Beltway South. People can bring out blankets or lawn chairs and the stage will be set up in that area.

“Midnight Worship exists as a place for college students to encounter and be transformed by God through prayer and worship,” Claire Shipley, spiritual formation and prayer director of Midnight Worship said.

Typically, Midnight Worship meets at midnight. However with restrictions with COVID-19, they have been doing live streams on their YouTube channel at 9 p.m on Fridays.

“[Midnight Worship] has definitely helped me make sure that I have that time set aside,” Kayla Pedroncelli, a freshman communications major from Austin, said. “and it’s a great way to take out time to worship God with other believers so you come closer as a community.”

They will also have tables set up for merchandise, available for people to come and buy. There will also be some volunteer sign-up sheets, if anyone’s interested in volunteering for Midnight Worship next semester.

Nov. 20 will be the last live stream of the semester for Midnight Worship. However, they plan to continue virtually in the spring.

“We will continue with live stream, and we’re hoping to do more outdoor worship events like this one that we’ll have this Friday,” Shipley said.

If you would like more information on Midnight Worship and everything that’s happening, you can follow them on Instagram at @midnightworship.

Join them Friday at Beltway South for their in-person worship event starting at 7 p.m. and Nov. 20 for the last event of the semester on their livestream at 9 p.m.