Police log: Nov. 10-17, 2020

11-12-2020/12:50 pm/BURGLARY (MOTOR VEHICLE) Location: 700 N Judge Ely Blvd

A student reported that someone entered his vehicle and stole his backpack and contents.

11-13-2020/2:29 pm/BURGLARY (MOTOR VEHICLE) Location: Gardner Hall Parking Lot

A student reported that someone entered her vehicle and stole her purse along with approximately $80.00 from the center console.

11-14-2020/1:12 am/NOISE VIOLATION Location: 2500 Madison

ACUPD officers received two different calls about a noise violation at the above location. Officers drove through the area the first time and did not hear any loud noises. Upon checking the second time, officers did contact a tenant in the backyard of a residence who was hosting a small party. The tenants relayed to officers that they would keep the noise down.

11-15-2020/7:10 pm/THEFT Location: N/A-Off Campus

ACUPD received a call from HSU referencing a large tractor tire being stolen from the HSU Band Hall and was supposedly on our campus. Officers checked the area but did not locate the tire at that time. The tire was recovered at ACU and released back to HSU for their investigation.

11-15-2020/8:00 pm/THEFT Location: Nelson Hall

A student reported that her bicycle was stolen from the bike rack at the above location.

11-16-2020/1:44 pm/SUSPICIOUS PERSON Location: Biblical Studies Building

An ACU Staff member reported a White male, possibly a transient, dressed in all black wandering around inside the building. Officers checked the building but were unable to locate the subject.

ACUPD ACTIVITY AND STATISTICS

MONITOR FACILITY/LOT-7

MOTORIST ASSIST: JUMPSTART-4

MOTORIST ASSIST: OTHER-2

MOTORIST ASSIST: UNLOCK-3

NOISE VIOLATION-2

OTHER-15

PARKING LOT PATROL-41

PARKING VIOLATION-1

PATROL VEHICLE: MAINTENANCE-6

PATROL VEHICLE: REFUEL-7

PUBLIC SERVICE-2

RANDOM PATROL-42

REPORT WRITING-14

REPORT WRITING (CASE REPORT)-1

SPECIAL ASSIGNMENT-1

SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY-1

SUSPICIOUS PERSON-7

SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE-3

THEFT-2

TRAFFIC HAZARD-1

TRAINING-4

WELFARE CHECK-6

ADMINISTRATIVE ACTIVITY-44

ADVICE-3

ALARM-4

ANIMAL CALL-2

ASSIST-1

BUILDING LOCK/UNLOCK-10

BURGLARY (MOTOR VEHCLE)-3

BURGLARY (RESIDENCE)-3

CART PATROL-2

CCTV REVIEW-2

CHECK BUILDING-236

CLERY-5

DRUG ACTIVITY/OFFENSE-1

ESCORT-1

FOOT PATROL-60

FOUND PROPERTY-6

HIT&RUN-1

INFORMATION REPORT-2

INVESTIGATION FOLLOW UP-16

LOST PROPERTY-3

MAINTENANCE UNIVERSITY ASSETS: CCTV-24

MAINTENANCE UNIVERSITY ASSETS-4

TOTAL:605

POLICE CHIEF TIP OF THE WEEK: Thanks to everyone for doing their part to get

ACU through the in-person part of the fall semester. Stay COVID-safe through the break!