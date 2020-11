Police log: Nov. 3-10, 2020

11-3-2020/4:30 pm/DISTURBANCE Location: Brown Library

ACUPD officers contacted a non-ACU affiliated male in the Maker Lab who was reportedly making inappropriate comments to females. The subject was escorted out of the Maker Lab and instructed not to return.

11-4-2020/2:05 am/SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY Location: Will Hair Park

ACUPD assisted APD in checking vehicles in the park after park hours.

11-5-2020/12:12 am/DISTURBANCE Location: 800 Washington Blvd.

A citizen reported to ACUPD that an SUV was aggressively following them at a close distance. Officers located the vehicle at 300 Judge Ely Blvd and arrested the driver for DWI.

11-6-2020/3:50 pm/HIT AND RUN Location: Elmer Gray Stadium Lot

An ACU student reported that someone struck his vehicle while it had been parked on-campus.

11-7-2020/5:50 pm/SUSPICIOUS PERSON Location: Brown Library

An ACUPD officer contacted a male who was asleep on a couch at the above location. Due to the subject having no affiliation with ACU, he was advised to leave.

11-9-2020/10:30 pm/NOISE VIOLATION Location: 400 EN 20th St.

A citizen reported a vehicle parked in the area with he subjects inside smoking and playing loud music. Officers checked the area and located the vehicle, identified the subjects and advised them of the complaint. The volume was lowered, no enforcement action.

ACUPD ACTIVITY AND STATISTICS

MEDICAL EMERGENCY-2

MONITOR FACILITY/LOT-21

MOTORIST ASSIST: JUMPSTART-14

MOTORIST ASSIST: UNLOCK-3

NOISE VIOLATION-4

OTHER-7

PARKING LOT PATROL-45

PATROL VEHICLE: MAINTENANCE-13

PATROL VEHICLE: REFUEL-9

PROWLER-1

PUBLIC SERVICE-1

RANDOM PATROL-29

REFUEL GASOLINE CANS-1

REPORT WRITING-14

REPORT WRITING (CASE REPORT)-2

REPORT WRITING (FOLLOW UP)-2

SEX OFFENSE-1

SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY-3

SSUPICIOUS PERSON-5

SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE-2

THEFT-2

TRAFFIC STOP-3

TRAINING-2

TRESPASSER-1

VEHICLE COLLISION-1

WELFARE CHECK-2

ACCIDENT-1

ADMINSTRATIVE ACTIVITY-51

ADVICE-5

ALARM-2

ANIMAL CALL-3

ASSAULT-1

ASSIST-2

BARRICADES-4

BOOT/UNBOOT VEHICLE-2

BUILDING LOCK/UNLOCK-8

BURGLARY (RESIDENCE)-1

CCTV REVIEW-3

CHECK BUILDING-280

CITATION ISSUANCE-1

CLERY-5

CRIMINAL TRESPASS-1

DISCHARGE OF FIREARM-1

DISTURBANCE-4

ESCORT-2

FOOT PATROL-42

FOUND PROPERTY-8

HIT AND RUN-2

INFORMATION REPORT-1

INVESTIGATION FOLLOW UP-1

LOST PROPERTY-2

MAINTENANXCE UNIVERSITY ASSETS: CCTV-25

TOTAL: 648

POLICE CHIEF TIP OF THE WEEK: One week to go Wildcats! Finish STRONG by

STAYING MASKED UP, DISTANCED, AND SANITIZED!