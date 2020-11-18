Rushing has been continually postponed this semester due to fluctuating COVID-19 cases on campus, but students are finally receiving their bids before Thanksgiving break. The men received their bids on Sunday and the women are receiving their bids a week later. “All that really means is it gives a...

"There is an apparent disconnect between the potential and skill seen in practice versus what fans see on game-day. This disconnect did not start this year but has been accumulating over the past couple of years." Read more from Assistant Sports Director Carrie Johnston below: ...