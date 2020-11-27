Wildcat Academics on Mission receives full funding for next semester

Wildcat Academics on Mission received generous funding from a donor. This donation relieves the need for students fundraising and provides a stipend for faculty that are sponsoring the trip.

WAM incorporates international missions and students academic degree plans. Students take a practicum class in their majors and a missions class. In their majors course, the work on a project for a missionary somewhere in the world and in their mission class prepares students for this class.

“The donation so far is not enough funds to make the program run for one year,” Dodd Roberts, the director for the Halbert Center for Missions said. “We hope this program will be a part of the capital campaign and that will help us raise additional funds to ensure this program happens year after year.”

There are three planned missions for 2021 in the Engineering, Nursing and the Agriculture and Environmental Science department. In May, the Engineering students will install a septic system in Honduras.

“We hope in future years that these three departments can continue to go and other departments can start programs,” Roberts said. “We only try and arrange these trips if there is a need, and they want ACU to be involved with that need.”

WAM hopes that this donation will lead to future funding to be provided by ACU to continue applying the program for all of the departments. This donation will cover just one year of WAM. While the funding helps students, it can also help the professors sponsoring the trip leading to them getting to attend with their students.

“It not only helps the students but the other countries that need supplies for the ministry they are involved fundraising,” Roberts said. “Fundraising can be a barrier and students sometimes don’t have strong networks in order to fundraise so it inhibits their ability to participate in missions.