ACE Sushi arrives to campus for additional dining option

Ace Sushi opened Monday in the former Breakfast Co. space to offer students an additional dining option.

The staff will serve a wide food variety from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the McGlothlin Campus Center to provide Japanese and Asian fare.

“We want to offer a lot of choices for people,” said David Casida, senior director of dining services. “Such wide cultural cuisine will include ramen, rice bowls and desserts. Most items are a substantial source of protein and a quick grab.”

A trial run may take place with rice bowls, though this is still tentative at the moment, he said.

“We want a safe experience for our students,” said Casida. “Even after nine months of planning, we still have to check the various equipment like electric flat tops, fryers and more. I believe all these efforts will go a long way, as we work with current and future sushi shops.”

ACE Sushi plans to turn its store into a chain and add new options throughout the year.

“Our product has been a big hit in other cities,” said Casida. “I think it could work here at ACU and other establishments.”