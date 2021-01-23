Police log for Jan. 12-19, 2021

1-14-2021/12:38 am/SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY Location: Mabee-Edwards Parking Lot

An ACUPD officer observed a vehicle parked in the parking lot with the rear door open and a person walking away towards Lunsford Trail. Officer spoke with subject and determined everything was OK.

1-14-2021/11:55 pm/ASSIST Location: 800 EN 13th St.

An ACUPD Officer assisted APD on a traffic stop with two subject who had outstanding warrants. APD arrested the subjects and transported them to Taylor County Jail.

1-16-2021/3:00 pm/DRUG ACTIVITY/OFFENSE Location: Mabee Hall

ACUPD received information that a student was smoking marijuana in a dorm room. Officers contacted the student and found him to be in possession of marijuana and prescription medication that did not belong to him.

1-17-2021/3:46 pm/ALCOHOL INCIDENT Location: Sikes Hall

ACUPD Officers responded to the above location for alcohol in a dorm room. The alcohol was confiscated and a Class C citation was issued to a student for Minor In Possession Of Alcohol.

1-19-2021/4:00 am/ASSIST Location: 1300 Musken Rd

ACUPD and APD officers assisted Abilene Fire Department with a major car accident with one car on fire.

ACUPD ACTIVITY AND STATISTICS

MAINTENANCE: UNIVERSITY ASSETS-3

MONITOR FACILITY/LOT-12

MOTORIST ASSIST: INFLATE TIRE-3

MOTORIST ASSIST: JUMPSTART-8

MOTORIST ASSIST: OTHER-1

MOTORIST ASSIST: UNLOCK-2

NOISE VIOLATION-7

OTHER-13

PARKING LOT PATROL-42

PARKING VIOLATION-2

PATROL VEHICLE: MAINTENANCE-8

PATROL VEHICLE: REFUEL-9

RANDOM PATROL-35

REPORT WRITING-7

REPORT WRITING(CASE REPORT)-2

REPORT WRITING (CITATION REPORT)-1

REPORT WRITING(FOLLOW UP)-5

SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY-4

SUSPICIOUS PERSON-2

SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE-4

THEFT-1

TRAFFIC STOP-3

TRAINING-5

WANTED SUBJECT-2

ADMINISTRATIVE ACTIVITY-55

ADVICE-2

ALARM-8

ALCOHOL INCIDENT-3

ASSIST-5

ATTEMPT TO LOCATE-4

BARRICADES-3

BUILDING LOCK/UNLOCK-20

CCTV REVIEW-1

CHECK BUILDING-269

CITATION ISSUANCE-1

CLERY-2

CRIMINAL TRESPASS WARNING-2

DISCHARGE OF FIREARM-1

DISTURBANCE-2

DRUG ACTIVITY/OFFENSE-1

ESCORT-1

FIRE-1

FOOT PATROL-40

FOUND PROPERTY-6

INVESTIGATION FOLLOW UP-11

LOST PROPERTY-3

MAINTENANCE UNIVERSITY ASSETS:CCTV-27

TOTAL: 649

**No Police Chief Tip Of The Week Due To ACUPD Police Chief Transition**