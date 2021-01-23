Police log for Jan. 12-19, 2021

1-14-2021/12:38 am/SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY Location: Mabee-Edwards Parking Lot
An ACUPD officer observed a vehicle parked in the parking lot with the rear door open and a person walking away towards Lunsford Trail. Officer spoke with subject and determined everything was OK.
1-14-2021/11:55 pm/ASSIST Location: 800 EN 13th St.
An ACUPD Officer assisted APD on a traffic stop with two subject who had outstanding warrants. APD arrested the subjects and transported them to Taylor County Jail.
1-16-2021/3:00 pm/DRUG ACTIVITY/OFFENSE Location: Mabee Hall
ACUPD received information that a student was smoking marijuana in a dorm room. Officers contacted the student and found him to be in possession of marijuana and prescription medication that did not belong to him.
1-17-2021/3:46 pm/ALCOHOL INCIDENT Location: Sikes Hall
ACUPD Officers responded to the above location for alcohol in a dorm room. The alcohol was confiscated and a Class C citation was issued to a student for Minor In Possession Of Alcohol.
1-19-2021/4:00 am/ASSIST Location: 1300 Musken Rd
ACUPD and APD officers assisted Abilene Fire Department with a major car accident with one car on fire.
ACUPD ACTIVITY AND STATISTICS
MAINTENANCE: UNIVERSITY ASSETS-3
MONITOR FACILITY/LOT-12
MOTORIST ASSIST: INFLATE TIRE-3
MOTORIST ASSIST: JUMPSTART-8
MOTORIST ASSIST: OTHER-1
MOTORIST ASSIST: UNLOCK-2
NOISE VIOLATION-7
OTHER-13
PARKING LOT PATROL-42
PARKING VIOLATION-2
PATROL VEHICLE: MAINTENANCE-8
PATROL VEHICLE: REFUEL-9
RANDOM PATROL-35
REPORT WRITING-7
REPORT WRITING(CASE REPORT)-2
REPORT WRITING (CITATION REPORT)-1
REPORT WRITING(FOLLOW UP)-5
SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY-4
SUSPICIOUS PERSON-2
SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE-4
THEFT-1
TRAFFIC STOP-3
TRAINING-5
WANTED SUBJECT-2
ADMINISTRATIVE ACTIVITY-55
ADVICE-2
ALARM-8
ALCOHOL INCIDENT-3
ASSIST-5
ATTEMPT TO LOCATE-4
BARRICADES-3
BUILDING LOCK/UNLOCK-20
CCTV REVIEW-1
CHECK BUILDING-269
CITATION ISSUANCE-1
CLERY-2
CRIMINAL TRESPASS WARNING-2
DISCHARGE OF FIREARM-1
DISTURBANCE-2
DRUG ACTIVITY/OFFENSE-1
ESCORT-1
FIRE-1
FOOT PATROL-40
FOUND PROPERTY-6
INVESTIGATION FOLLOW UP-11
LOST PROPERTY-3
MAINTENANCE UNIVERSITY ASSETS:CCTV-27
TOTAL: 649
**No Police Chief Tip Of The Week Due To ACUPD Police Chief Transition**
