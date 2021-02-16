Big Purple Band purchases new uniforms

The Big Purple Band has acquired new uniforms following a fundraising campaign last Fall where the department raised around $125,000.

Dr. Brandon Houghtalen, associate director of bands, is grateful for the support of those who participated in the fundraiser.

“We launched the campaign in the Fall, and the donors and the alumni made it happen,” Houghtalen said. “We were just fortunate to conclude it when we did.”

Houghtalen said that the decision to re-outfit the band was a necessary step in keeping up with other developments like ACU’s ascension to Div. I athletics and the opening of Wildcat Stadium in 2017. The last time the band received new uniforms was in 2003.

The new design is the product of a collaboration between students, alumni and Fruhauf Uniforms, a company based in Wichita, Kansas.

Last February at the Texas Music Educators Association Conference, Houghtalen and Dr. Steven Ward of the department of music finalized their ideas for the new look of the band. It will feature an updated ACU athletics logo and a more balanced color scheme compared to the older outfits.

Melissa Powell, senior chemistry major and vice president of uniforms, was heavily involved with the integration of the recently purchased uniforms into the department. She managed the new inventory when it arrived a few weeks ago, which totaled 200 uniforms.

“All of the returning band members, including me, all have a uniform with our name on it that was made specifically for us, which is really cool,” Powell said.

Though she won’t be playing horn for the opening game next Fall, Powell is happy that returning members will get the chance to kick off the new year with a new look specifically designed for each member.

“I think we had a good Fall this year, even though we only got to play at one football game,” Houghtalen said, “But we are very excited about next year and playing more football games and debuting the new uniforms.”