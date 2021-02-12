Gallery: Indoor volleyball triumphs over McNeese Cowgirls

The volleyball team defeated the McNeese State Cowgirls 3-1 in Teague Special Events Center on Thursday afternoon. The Wildcats now stand 2-1 in conference play as they prepare to face Lamar at home on Saturday.
Sophomore libero Mackenzie Harris bumps the ball. (Photo by Meghan Long)
An outside hitter towers over the net to spike the ball. (Photo by Meghan Long)
Freshman libero and defensive specialist Alexis Vaughn serves the ball. (Photo by Meghan Long)
Freshman middle blocker Braden Bossier stares down the net before serving. (Photo by Meghan Long)
Teammates dive to the floor after the ball. (Photo by Meghan Long)
Freshman libero and defensive specialist Alexis Vaughn bumps the ball to another teammate. (Photo by Meghan Long)
The Wildcats huddle before their third game. (Photo by Meghan Long)
Sophomore libero Mackenzie Harris falls after passing the ball. (Photo by Meghan Long)
Two teammates jump to block the ball. (Photo by Meghan Long)
Redshirt sophomore setter Madison Rohre focuses on the ball while serving. (Photo by Meghan Long)
The team celebrates after scoring a point. (Photo by Meghan Long)
Head coach Angela Mooney cheers on the team. (Photo by Meghan Long)
Freshman outside hitter Emily Van Dyke jumps up to hit the ball over the net. (Photo by Meghan Long)
