Gallery: Indoor volleyball triumphs over McNeese Cowgirls

The volleyball team defeated the McNeese State Cowgirls 3-1 in Teague Special Events Center on Thursday afternoon. The Wildcats now stand 2-1 in conference play as they prepare to face Lamar at home on Saturday.

