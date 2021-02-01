Police log for Jan. 19-26, 2021

1-19-2021/3:15 p.m./THEFT Location: 700 EN 11th Street

A citizen reported an unknown person stole a package of personal checks from their front porch.

1-20-2021/9 p.m./SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY Location: 1100 Avenue F

ACUPD officers received a call referencing an unknown person ringing a citizen’s doorbell. While officers were speaking with the citizen, they discovered advertisement flyers had been left at the residence. Officers confirmed that the flyers are being distributed by Vexus Fiber Internet, a new company in the area.

1-23-2021/3 p.m./SUSPICIOUS PERSON Location: 1800 Campus Court

A citizen reported a male subject was walking in the street and appeared intoxicated. Officers checked the area but were unable to locate the subject.

1-24-2021/12:46 a.m./NOISE VIOLATION Location: 900 Harwell Street

A citizen reported a party at the above location with loud music playing. Officers checked the area and heard loud music coming from the residence. Officers contacted the tenants and advised them of the complaint. The tenants advised the officers that everyone in the residence would be leaving.

1-25-2021/12:22 a.m./SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY Location: Siggie Pavilion

Officers observed students in the process of wrapping caution tape around the pavilion poles and others removing benches. The case report was completed, and the benches were returned.

ACUPD ACTIVITY AND STATISTICS

MAINTENANCE UNIVERSITY ASSETS-3

MEDICAL EMERGENCY-3

M ONITOR FACILITY/LOT-14

MOTORIST ASSIST: JUMPSTART-2

MOTORIST ASSIST: OTHER-2

MOTORIST ASSIST: UNLOCK-2

NOISE VIOLATION-2

OTHER-13

PARKING LOT PATROL-50

PARKING VIOLATION-2

PATROL VEHICLE: MAINTENANCE-7

PATROL VEHICLE: REFUEL-8

RANDOM PATROL-90

RECKLESS DRIVING-1

REPORT WRITING-12

REPORT WRITING(CASE REPORT)-4

REPORT WRITING (FOLLOW UP)-3

STANDBY-1

SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY-5

SUSPICIOUS PERSON-9

SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE-2

THEFT-1

TRAFFIC STOP-1

TRAINING-1

VEHICLE COLLISION-1

WELFARE CHECK-2

911 CALL-1

ACCIDENT-1

ADMINISTRATIVE ACTIVITY-55

ADVICE-5

ALARM-5

ASSIST-2

ATTEMPT TO LOCATE-2

BUILDING LOCK/.UNLOCK-24

CART PATROL-1

CCTV REVIEW-1

CHECK BUILDING-240

CLERY-5

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF-1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS-1

DISCHARGE OF FIREARM-1

DISTURBANCE-2

ELEVATOR RESCUE-1

ESCORT-1

FOOT PATROL-41

FOUND PROPERTY-1

HARASSMENT-1

INFORMATION REPORT-1

INVESTIGATION FOLLOW UP-17

LOST PROPERTY-7

MAINTENANCE UNIVERSITY ASSETS: CCTV-17

TOTAL: 679

