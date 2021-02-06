Police log for Jan. 26-Feb. 2

1-26-2021/2:34 pm/DISCHARGE OF AIR GUN Location: Lowden Street

A citizen reported two males discharging air rifles in a wooded area, driving vehicles with ACU parking permits. Officers located the subjects and educated them on the city ordinance and being on private property.

1-30-2021/12:31 am/NOISE VIOLATION Location: 600 EN 18th Street

ACUPD received a call from a citizen in reference to a party in the area. The officer located the party and spoke with the resident. The resident advised they would shut the party down.

1-30-2021/10:50 pm/SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY Location: 1400 Cedar Crest

A citizen reported a male subject dressed in all black clothing walking down the street yelling. The officer checked the area but were unable to locate the subject.

2-1-2021/4:30 pm/BURGLARY Location: Taylor Elementary School

ACU Landscaping and Grounds reported a possible burglary at the above location. Officers found several buildings with broken windows and damage to the interior. A small fire had been set to on of the buildings.

2-2-2021/1:15 am/SUSPICIOUS PERSON Location: Lunsford Trail

ACUPD observed a male subject walking down the street then onto Lunsford Trail. The officer spoke with the male who stated he lived in the area and was frustrated with studying and just needed to go for a walk. The male checked OK and continued on his walk.

ACUPD ACTIVITY AND STATISTICS

911 CALL-1

ADMINISTRATIVE ACTIVITY-39

ALARM-2

ALCOHOL INCIDENT-1

BUILDING LOCK/UNLOCK-10

BURGLARY (BUSINESS)-1

BURGLARY (MOTOR VEHICLE)-1

CCTV REVIEW-1

CHECK BUILDING-196

CLERY-4

DISCHARGE OF AIR GUN-2

DISTURBANCE-2

ESCORT-2

FOOT PATROL-43

FOUND PROPERTY-2

HARASSMENT-2

INFORMATION REPORT-3

INVESTIGATION FOLLOW UP-13

LOST PROPERTY-4

MAINTENANCE UNIVERSITY ASSETS: CCTV-10

MAINTENANCE: UNIVERSITY ASSETS-9

MONITOR FACILITY/LOT-9

MOTORIST ASSIST: JUMPSTART-6

MOTORIST ASSIST: UNLOCK-3

NOISE VIOLATION-OTHER-15

PARKING LOT PATROL-38

PARKING VIOLATION-1

PATROL VEHICLE: MAINTENANCE-3

PATROL VEHICLE: REFUEL-6

PROWLER-1

RANDOM PATROL-117

REFUEL GASOLINE CANS-1

REPORT WRITING-11

REPORT WRITING (CASE REPORT)-2

REPORT WRITING (CITATIONS)-1

STOLEN VEHICLE-1

SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY-2

SUSPICIOUS PERSON-3

SUSPICOUS VEHICLE-2

TERRORISTIC THREAT-1

TRAFFIC HAZARD-1

TRAFFIC STOP-2

VEHCLE COLLISION-1

WELFARE CHECK-1

TOTAL:579

**NO POLICE CHIEF TIP OF THE WEEK**