Police log for the week of Feb. 2-9, 2021

2-2-2021/5:15 pm/HIT & RUN Location: ACU Church Parking Lot

A citizen reported that he parked his vehicle at the above location around 11:30 am and when he returned at 5:15 p.m., he found damage to the vehicle.

2-3-2021/9:15 am/BURGLARY Location: Taylor Elementary School

An ACUPD officer was walking through the above location and observed several windows broken and damage done to the interior. Incident still under investigation.

2-3-2021/10:30 am/SEX OFFENSE Location: ACUPD Police Department

ACUPD assisted APD with a sexual assault that occurred of campus involving a male student and a female non-student. APD is still investigating the case.

2-5-2021/8:45 pm/DRUG ACTIVITY/OFFENSE Location: Sikes Hall

ACUPD officers responded to a call involving drugs and alcohol. Officers issued a citation (Class C) to a female student for Possession of Alcohol by a Minor and another student received a citation (Class C) for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

2-8-2021/9:50 am/CRIMINAL MISCHIEF Location: 1500 Avenue E

A citizen reported her blue Lincoln was parked at her residence and sometime during the night, an unknown suspect(s) damaged the rear window and trunk of her vehicle. The suspect(s) caused approximately $1400.00 worth of damage.

ACUPD ACTIVITY AND STATISTICS

ADMINISTRATIVE ACTIVITY-41

ADVICE-1

ALCOHOL INCIDENT-2

ANIMAL CALL-3

ASSIST-3

BUILDING LOCK/UNLOCK-7

BURGLARY (BUSINESS)-3

CHECK BUILDING-171

CLERY-5

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF-1

DIRECT TRAFFIC-1

DISTURBANCE-1

DRUG ACTIVITY/OFFENSE-2

FOOT PATROL-45

FOUND PROPERTY-2

HIT & RUN-1

INFORMATION REPORT-1

INVESTIGATION FOLLOW UP-14

LOST PROPERTY-2

MAINTENANCE UNIVERSITY ASSETS: CCTV-19

MAINTENANCE UNVERSITY ASSETS-1

MONITOR FACILITY/LOT-13

MOTORIST ASSIST: INFLATE TIRE-1

MOTORIST ASSIST: JUMPSTART-2

MOTORIST ASSIST: OTHER-1

MOTORIST ASSIST: UNLOCK-7

NOISE VIOLATION-1

OTHER-10

PARKING LOT PATROL-35

PARKING VIOLATION-2

PATROL VEHICLE: MAINTENANCE-15

PATROL VEHICLE: REFUEL-6

RANDOM PATROL-149

REPORT WRITING-12

REPORT WRITING (CASE REPORT)-2

REPORT WRITING (FOLLOW UP)-2

SEX OFFENSE-2

STAND BY-6

SUSPICIOUS PERSON-5

SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE-3

THEFT-2

WELFARE CHECK-6

TOTAL: 608

**NO POLICE CHIEF TIP OF THE WEEK**