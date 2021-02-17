University assessing weather impacts ‘minute-by-minute’

The Hunter Welcome Center was opened Tuesday night as an emergency warming station for students, faculty and staff on and off campus.

A winter storm warning was issued Saturday night and the weather has since caused blackouts throughout the city including the neighborhoods surrounding campus, as well dorms such as Barret, Dillard and Smith-Adams.

According to Dr. Tamara Long, vice president of enrollment management, the situation is being assessed minute-by-minute.

“Obviously in our history there’s never been anything this significant impacting us because we do have lots of back-up safety plans,” Long said. “Opening this space up was a result of hearing of so many students and faculty and staff who’ve lost power and lost water out in the neighborhood.”

Students who live in Barret, Dillard and Smith-Adams have all been placed in different locations with power to keep warm.

One major issue is the lack of water on campus and in the city as a whole. Overall, there have been minimal issues with water pipes on campus excluding the large leak in Barret Monday afternoon.

“Our crew is going building-by-building numerous times a day to just look for any signs,” said Craig Fisher, director of alumni relations and annual projects. “There have been small things here and there to fix, but they’re on top of it all day and every night.”



Students, faculty and staff are encouraged to reach out for help if needed.

“We would encourage those that need help during the day to reach out to Wildcat Central,” Strategic Analyst Evan Steel said. “After hours, in an emergency situation, ACUPD is available 24 hours a day. We can’t meet the needs if we don’t know them.”

Hours of campus operations will be updated day-by-day. Continue to check your ACU email for more information.