Writing Center hosts Valentine’s Day poetry contest

Dr. Cole Bennett, professor of language and literature and director of the Writing Center, celebrates the 20th anniversary of the ACU Writing Center. (Photo by Alyssia Anuat)

The Writing Center will again host a Valentine’s Day poetry contest, but this contest will span the full month of February.

“Traditionally we have had this contest start at the end of January and end at Valentine’s Day,” said Cole Bennett, professor of English and director of the Writing Center. “The Writing Center likes to have writing contests, one in the fall and one in the spring to promote writing.”

Anyone can enter the contest, whether they have strong writing skills or not. Bennett and assistant director Sarah Terry are promoting this year’s contest for any skill level and any interest in writing poetry or love poetry in general.

“Getting more submissions from different people is always fun,” Terry said. “It is just fun to read different peoples perspectives and look forward to more submissions.”

There will be a guest judge who will judge the entries. There will also be prizes of Valentine’s Day candy for the first place winner. This year, even though the directors are not judging, they are looking for something original.

“Our judge is looking for originality,” Bennett said. “Lack of phrases like ‘roses are red or violets of blue,’ original poetry that doesn’t have to rhyme and is clever.”

The winner is also up to be featured in The Shinnery Review, the university’s literary magazine. The love poems have no word limit, or any limitations to what is included in the poem however, it must be school appropriate.

“They don’t all have to be about happy love stories,” Terry said. “We love to read about the unrequited love and sadness and anything connected to love.”

The contest will run until Feb. 24, and the Writing Center will announce a winner on Feb. 26. Students can submit their love poem to the Writing Center’s email.