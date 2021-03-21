Optimist
Gallery: Campus celebrates Wildcat win against Longhorns in Wildcat Stadium

Students, parents, faculty and staff gathered in Wildcat Stadium Saturday night to cheer on the Wildcat men’s basketball team during its matchup against the University of Texas Longhorns. Fraternities and sororities hosted a tailgate in the south end zone concourse before the watch party. Throughout the last minutes of the game, students stormed the field and gathered near the scoreboard in the north end zone to watch closely as the Wildcats defeated the Longhorns in the last second of the game.

My name is David Mitchell, and I am a senior psychology major from Dallas, Texas. I have always had a passion for photography and videography, and enjoy sharing my perspectives with others.

