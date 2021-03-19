Gallery: Department of Theatre presents ‘Beau Jest’ to online community

Optimist
The Department of Theatre opened its newest production “Beau Jest” Thursday evening. Directed by Hannah Sanza, junior theatre major from Sherman, “Beau Jest” livestreams at http://acu.edu/theatre through Saturday evening.

