Police log for Feb. 9-23, 2021

**NOTE** The following is from a two week period due to the 2021 Texas Winter Storm and ACUPD losing internet capabilities.

02-13-2021/2:19 am/INTOXICATED PERSON Location: Nelson Hall

A citizen reported that a male was banging on the front door of the above location. Officers contacted the male and determined that he was intoxicated. The male was arrested and transported to Taylor County Jail.

02-18-2021/5:45 pm/HIT & RUN Location: University Park Apartments Parking Lot

A citizen reported that an unknown person hit their vehicle and left without contacting them or the police. Officers located the driver of the other vehicle and completed a report.

02-21-2021/4:55 pm/HARASSMENT Location: Smith Adams Hall

A citizen reported she was being harassed by someone through text message. Incident being investigated.

ACUPD ACTIVITY AND STATISTICS

911 CALL-1

ABANDONED VEHICLE-1

ADMINISTRATIVE ACTIVITY-85

ADVICE-3

ALARM-14

ALCOHOL INCIDENT-2

ANIMAL CALL-3

ASSIST-2

ATTEMPT TO LOCATE-1

BARRICADES-1

BUILDING LOCK/UNLOCK-23

CJECK BUILDING-327

CLERY-10

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF-1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS WARNING-6

DIRECT TRAFFIC-2

DISABLED VEHICLE-2

DISORDERLY CONDUCT-1

DISTURBANCE-3

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE-2

ESCORT-42

FOOT PATROL-41

FOUND PROPERTY-6

GUARD TOUR-1

HARASSMENT-1

HAZING-1

HIT & RUN-1

INFORMATION REPORT-3

INTOXICATED PERSON-1

INVESTIGATION FOLLOW UP-12

LOST PROPERTY-1

MAINTENANCE UNIVERSITY ASSETS:CCTV-24

MAINTENANCE UNIVERSITY ASSETS-5

MENTAL HEALTH CONCERN-1

MISSING PERSON-1

MONITOR FACILITY/LOT-30

MOTORIST ASSIST: INFLATE TIRE-7

MOTORIST ASSIST: JUMPSTART-19

MOTORIST ASSIST: OTHER-9

MOTORIST ASSIST: UNLOCK-6

NOISE VIOLATION-2

OTHER-45

PARKING LOT PATROL-74

PATROL VEHICLE: MAINTENANCE-8

PATROL VEHICLE: REFUEL-18

PUBLIC SERVICE-2

RANDOM PATROL-162

RECKLESS DRIVING-1

REPORT WRITING-11

REPORT WRITING (CASE REPORT)-5

REPORT WRITING (FOLLOW UP)-3

SEX OFFENSE-1

STAND BY-1

SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY-7

SUSPICIOUS PERSON-2

SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE-9

TRAFFIC STOP-2

VEHICLE COLLISION-3

WELFARE CHECK-11

TOTAL: 1069