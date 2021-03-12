Preemptive Love local chapter formed on campus

Love Anyway, a local chapter of the international organization Preemptive Love, began meeting to show students how to love others anyway, regardless of the environment they are in.

Amelia Little, a founding member of the ACU chapter, said she started following Preemptive Love back in 2016. After announcing the idea for college chapters across the country, she felt led to start a chapter at ACU.

“Preemptive Love is an anti-war organization, and professes that war begins in our hearts, so we as the ACU chapter of Love Anyway are dedicated to addressing the local issues that divide us,” Little said.

The passion behind the group was due to the reality of living in a cancel culture, which has recently become prevalent in society for dismissing someone based on their opinion instead of loving them.

“Loving anyway means killing the ego, humbling yourself, listening, loving, empathizing and truly seeing people,” said Little.

Love Anyway became an official organization on campus in January but has aimed to discuss future outreach opportunities for their mission at ACU.

Claire White, the head of the organization team, said they started the process of forming the organization last semester. The aim for this spring is to make their name more known by increasing their campus presence.

A kickoff event is in the works for after Spring Break, which will take place on March 18 near the GATA fountain.

“This event is intended to be a space for people to ask questions, buy merchandise, enjoy fellowship and learn what it means to “Love Anyway” here at ACU,” said Little.

Love Anyway continues to grow and follow the model of Preemptive Love. According to Little, the ACU chapter is the second in the nation, behind the University of Arkansas, and more chapters are being created.