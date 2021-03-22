Spiritual Formation Office hosts Tuesday game nights

The Office of Spiritual Formation has begun holding game nights every Tuesday in the Hunter Welcome Center room 211 at 7:00 p.m.



The purpose behind Tuesday game nights is to foster an environment of fellowship and fun for students in this time of constant change and isolation.



“We really wanted to have a time where we could connect with students and just make those relationships,” Danny Marsh, graduate assistant for the Office of Spiritual Formation from Colorado Springs, CO, said. “Because of so many things that got shut down, we’ve lost a lot of opportunities to make that happen. We just see this as a time where we get to meet and love a lot of people who may have felt very isolated.”



Although this is an event hosted by the Office of Spiritual Formation, there is no Bible study, small groups or worship time involved. As such, students who participate do not receive spiritual formation credit. The focus is on having fun and having fellowship together by playing games. Activities include different party games, card games and board games that are brought by people from the spiritual formations office as well as participants.

“There’s really not anything we are going to be sitting down and studying, it’s really just fellowship together,” Marsh said.



Game night is also focused on being safe with students required to wear masks and use hand sanitizer upon entering the room and throughout the event. Since board games include moving pieces that are touched by multiple people, keeping hands clean is a priority.



The first game night was Feb. 9 where 10 students showed up. Since then, game night has grown to 30 people.

“I’m grateful for the work that my team has put into game night and have been encouraged by the students’ response to this time,” Cyrus Eaton, dean of spiritual formation and campus chaplain, said. “Game night creates a space for people to enjoy one another and rest physically, mentally, emotionally and even spiritually.”