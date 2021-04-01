Police log for the week of March 16-23, 2021

3-18-2021/9:38 a.m./SUSPICIOUS PERSON Location: Church Parking Lot

A citizen reported a person passed out in his vehicle. Officers contacted the subject who advised that he dropped his child off at the day care and fell asleep in his car due to the long hours he had been working. The individual was able to drive home.

3-20-2021/3:15 p.m./THEFT Location: Barrett Hall

A student reported that she put a pair of leggings in the dryer and when she returned to get them, they were gone. Incident is being investigated and the property has been recovered.

3-21-2021/11:58 p.m./ROBBERY Location: 400 EN 17th Street/600 College Drive

A citizen reported they were robbed at gunpoint at the first above location. Shortly after that, two other citizens reported they were robbed at gunpoint at the second above location. ACUPD assisted APD with the calls and looking for the suspects. Suspects were not located and APD will continue to investigate.

3-22-2021/11:2 p.m./NOISE VIOLATION Location: 700 EN 14th Street

A citizen reported a loud noise in the area. Officers checked the area and located the residence that the loud noise was coming from and spoke with its tenants. They were advised and turned the music down.

ACUPD ACTIVITY AND STATISTICS

ADMINISTRATIVE ACTIVITY-41

ALARM-6

ANIMAL CALL-3

ASSIST-1

BOOT/UNBOOT VEHICLE-2

BUILDING LOCK/UNLOCK-10

CHECK BUILDING-219

CLERY-5

CRIMINAL TRESPASS WARNING-1

ELEVATOR RESCUE-2

ESCORT-5

FIRE-2

FOOT PATROL-30

INFORMATION REPORT-8

INVESTIGATION FOLLOW UP-16

MAINTENANCE UNIVERSITY ASSETS: CCTV-18

MAINTENANCE UNIVERSITY ASSETS-2

MEDICAL EMERGENCY-5

MONITOR FACILITY/LOT-15

MOTORIST ASSIST: JUMPSTART-4

MOTORIST ASSIST:OTHER-2

NOISE VIOLATION-1

OTHER-13

PARKING LOT PATROL-44

PARKING VIOLATION-3

PATROL VEHICLE: MAINTENANCE-9

PATROL VEHICLE: REFUEL-7

PUBLIC SERVICE-1

RANDOM PATROL-36

REFUEL GASOLINE CANS-1

REPORT WRITING-8

REPORT WRITING (FOLLOW UP)-2

ROBBERY-3

SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY-2

SUSPICIOUS PERSON-2

SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE-4

THEFT-1

TRAFFIC HAZARD-2

TRAFFIC STOP-8

TRAINING-2

TOTAL: 1018

**Interim Police Chief Motz Tip Of The Week** Remember, your ACU police Department is here to serve you 24/7, 365 days a year.