Police log for Aug. 24-31, 2021

08/27/2021 8:30 am HARASSMENT ADJUNCT AREA: 1600 BLK CAMPUS COURT

A citizen reported they were being harassed by an ex-boyfriend who is calling multiple times per day and will not stop.

08/28/2021 7:15 pm DISTURBANCE ADJUNCT AREA: 1700 BLK HWY 351

ACUPD Officers assisted APD Officers with a subject at Chili’s who was causing a disturbance.

08/30/2021 8:24 pm DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE ADJUNCT AREA: 600 BLK EN 18TH ST

ACUPD Officers assisted APD Officers with a disturbance involving a male pushing a female and taking her phone. The male left prior to the officer’s arrival. The female did not wish to file charges. The officers were able to recover her phone and return it to her.

08/30/2021 12:46 am BURGLARY (MOTOR VEHICLE) ADJUNCT AREA: 1900 BLK E OVERLAND TR

ACUPD assisted APD Officers with a Burglary of a Motor Vehicle in Progress at Comfort Suites. Officers located the subject and he was arrested and transported to Taylor County jail.

08/31/2021 5:28 am PROWLER ADJUNCT AREA: 3000 BLK W LAKE RD

ACUPD Officers assisted APD Officers with a Prowler call involving a subject trying to open car doors and apartments. Officers located the subject who was arrested for Public Intoxication.

ACUPD ACTIVITY STATISTICS

August 24-31, 2021

MEDICAL EMERGENCY 4 MENTAL HEALTH CONCERN 1 MONITOR FACILITY/LOT 10 MOTORIST ASSIST: INFLATE TIRE 1 MOTORIST ASSIST: JUMPSTART 7 MOTORIST ASSIST: OTHER 2 MOTORIST ASSISST: UNLOCK 4 NOISE VIOLATION 1 OTHER 12 PARKING LOT PATROL 27 PARKING VIOLATION 7 PATROL VEHICLE: MAINTENANCE 7 PATROL VEHICLE: REFUEL 7 PROWLER 2 PUBLIC SERVICE 3 RANDOM PATROL 45 REPORT WRITING 15 REPORT WRITING (CASE REPORT) 4 SPECIAL ASSIGNMENT 1 SUSPICIOUS PERSON 3 SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE 3 THEFT 2 TRAFFIC STOP 11 TRAINING 1 VEHICLE COLLISION 7 WELFARE CHECK 6

911 CALL 3 ADMINISTRATIVE ACTIVITY 51 ALARM 5 ASSIST 3 ATTEMPT TO LOCATE 1 BARRICADES 2 BUILDING LOCK/UNLOCK 15 BURGLARY (MOTOR VEHICLE) 1 CHECK BUILDING 246 CITATION ISSUANCE 1 CLERY 5 DIRECT TRAFFIC 1 DISABLED VEHICLE 1 DISCHARGE OF FIREARM 1 DISTURBANCE 3 DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE 1 ELEVATOR RESCUE 1 ESCORT 2 FINGERPRINTING SERVICE 1 FOOT PATROL 16 FOUND PROPERTY 4 HARASSMENT 2 INFORMATION REPORT 3 INVESTIGATION FOLLOW UP 13 LOST PROPERTY 1 MAINTENANCE: UNIVERSITY ASSETS 1

TOTAL CALLS 571

Chief of Police Tip: Riding a bicycle is a great way to get around the campus and the surrounding area. But it’s important to stay safe while riding. “Bicyclists should be predictable, visible and aware as they move through the campus and the neighborhoods.” Remember to lock your bicycle up when not riding. Please call ACUPD if you have any questions regarding bicycle safety.