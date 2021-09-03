Police log for Aug. 24-31, 2021

08/27/2021 8:30 am HARASSMENT ADJUNCT AREA: 1600 BLK CAMPUS COURT
A citizen reported they were being harassed by an ex-boyfriend who is calling multiple times per day and will not stop.
08/28/2021 7:15 pm DISTURBANCE ADJUNCT AREA: 1700 BLK HWY 351
ACUPD Officers assisted APD Officers with a subject at Chili’s who was causing a disturbance.
08/30/2021 8:24 pm DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE ADJUNCT AREA: 600 BLK EN 18TH ST
ACUPD Officers assisted APD Officers with a disturbance involving a male pushing a female and taking her phone. The male left prior to the officer’s arrival. The female did not wish to file charges. The officers were able to recover her phone and return it to her.
08/30/2021 12:46 am BURGLARY (MOTOR VEHICLE) ADJUNCT AREA: 1900 BLK E OVERLAND TR
ACUPD assisted APD Officers with a Burglary of a Motor Vehicle in Progress at Comfort Suites. Officers located the subject and he was arrested and transported to Taylor County jail.
08/31/2021 5:28 am PROWLER ADJUNCT AREA: 3000 BLK W LAKE RD
ACUPD Officers assisted APD Officers with a Prowler call involving a subject trying to open car doors and apartments. Officers located the subject who was arrested for Public Intoxication.
ACUPD ACTIVITY STATISTICS
August 24-31, 2021
|MEDICAL EMERGENCY
|4
|MENTAL HEALTH CONCERN
|1
|MONITOR FACILITY/LOT
|10
|MOTORIST ASSIST: INFLATE TIRE
|1
|MOTORIST ASSIST: JUMPSTART
|7
|MOTORIST ASSIST: OTHER
|2
|MOTORIST ASSISST: UNLOCK
|4
|NOISE VIOLATION
|1
|OTHER
|12
|PARKING LOT PATROL
|27
|PARKING VIOLATION
|7
|PATROL VEHICLE: MAINTENANCE
|7
|PATROL VEHICLE: REFUEL
|7
|PROWLER
|2
|PUBLIC SERVICE
|3
|RANDOM PATROL
|45
|REPORT WRITING
|15
|REPORT WRITING (CASE REPORT)
|4
|SPECIAL ASSIGNMENT
|1
|SUSPICIOUS PERSON
|3
|SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE
|3
|THEFT
|2
|TRAFFIC STOP
|11
|TRAINING
|1
|VEHICLE COLLISION
|7
|WELFARE CHECK
|6
|911 CALL
|3
|ADMINISTRATIVE ACTIVITY
|51
|ALARM
|5
|ASSIST
|3
|ATTEMPT TO LOCATE
|1
|BARRICADES
|2
|BUILDING LOCK/UNLOCK
|15
|BURGLARY (MOTOR VEHICLE)
|1
|CHECK BUILDING
|246
|CITATION ISSUANCE
|1
|CLERY
|5
|DIRECT TRAFFIC
|1
|DISABLED VEHICLE
|1
|DISCHARGE OF FIREARM
|1
|DISTURBANCE
|3
|DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE
|1
|ELEVATOR RESCUE
|1
|ESCORT
|2
|FINGERPRINTING SERVICE
|1
|FOOT PATROL
|16
|FOUND PROPERTY
|4
|HARASSMENT
|2
|INFORMATION REPORT
|3
|INVESTIGATION FOLLOW UP
|13
|LOST PROPERTY
|1
|MAINTENANCE: UNIVERSITY ASSETS
|1
TOTAL CALLS 571
Chief of Police Tip: Riding a bicycle is a great way to get around the campus and the surrounding area. But it’s important to stay safe while riding. “Bicyclists should be predictable, visible and aware as they move through the campus and the neighborhoods.” Remember to lock your bicycle up when not riding. Please call ACUPD if you have any questions regarding bicycle safety.
