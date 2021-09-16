Police log for Sept. 7- Sept. 14, 2021

Weekly Highlight Report for September 7th – 14th, 2021

09/09/2021 11:55 a.m. WELFARE CHECK ACU FACILITIES: BIBLICAL STUDIES BUILDING

A citizen reported a possible intoxicated female inside the Bible Building. Officers contacted the female (NON ACU affiliated) and determined that she was not intoxicated she was attempting to get in contact with her case worker at Betty Hardwick. Officers transported the female to the Betty Hardwick Center.

09/09/2021 8:17 a.m. ALARM ADJUNCT AREA: UNIVERSITY CHURCH OF CHRIST

ACUPD officers assisted an APD officer with a burglar alarm call. Officers cleared the kitchen after finding a door open. The alarm was set off when the cleaning crew entered the church.

09/10/2021 7:45 p.m. INTOXICATED PERSON/ARRESTED ACU PARKING LOT: CAMPUS CENTER LOT

A citizen reported an intoxicated subject was leaving the Campus Center and was walking to his vehicle near the tennis courts. Officers located the subject and he was arrested for Public Intoxication. He was transported to Taylor County jail.

09/12/2021 3:36 a.m. DISCHARGE OF FIREARM ADJUNCT A REA: 700 BLK EN 14TH ST

A citizen reported hearing multiple gun shots being fired in the street. The citizen reported the suspect(s) were leaving a party but could only provide a general description of the subject(s). Officers were unable to locate the suspect(s).

09/13/2021 5:18 a.m. BURGLARY (MOTOR VEHICLE) ADJUNCT AREA: 2400 BLK CAMPUS CT

ACUPD Officers assisted APD with attempting to located suspect(s) in the area that were responsible for car burglaries. Officers were unable to located them at this time.

ACUPD ACTIVITY STATISTICS

Sept. 7 – 14, 2021

LOST PROPERTY 4 MEDICAL EMERGENCY 3 MENTAL HEALTH CONCERN 1 MONITOR FACILITY/LOT 20 MOTORIST ASSIST: INFLATE TIRE 3 MOTORIST ASSIST: JUMPSTART 1 MOTORIST ASSISST: UNLOCK 6 NOISE VIOLATION 1 OTHER 15 PARKING LOT PATROL 28 PARKING VIOLATION 7 PATROL VEHICLE: MAINTENANCE 6 PATROL VEHICLE: REFUEL 8 PROWLER 1 RANDOM PATROL 38 REPORT WRITING 10 REPORT WRITING (CASE REPORT) 8 REPORT WRITING (FOLLOW UP) 6 SEX OFFENSE 1 SUSPICIOUS PERSON 1 TRAFFIC STOP 6 TRAINING 1 VEHICLE COLLISION 2 WELFARE CHECK 5

ADMINISTRATIVE ACTIVITY 53 ALARM 2 ANIMAL CALL 1 ASSAULT 1 ASSIST 3 BARRICADES 6 BUILDING LOCK/UNLOCK 21 BURGLARY (MOTOR VEHICLE) 1 CCTV REVIEW 3 CHECK BUILDING 244 CLERY 6 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 1 DIRECT TRAFFIC 1 DISCHARGE OF FIREARM 1 DISTURBANCE 4 DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE 2 ELEVATOR RESCUE 2 ESCORT 2 FIGHT 1 FOOT PATROL 16 FOUND PROPERTY 5 INFORMATION REPORT 3 INTOXICATED PERSON 1 INVESTIGATION FOLLOW UP 14

TOTAL CALLS 576

Chief of Police Tip: Remember to always lock your car and remove all valuables.