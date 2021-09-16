Police log for Sept. 7- Sept. 14, 2021

Weekly Highlight Report for September 7th – 14th, 2021
09/09/2021 11:55 a.m. WELFARE CHECK ACU FACILITIES: BIBLICAL STUDIES BUILDING
A citizen reported a possible intoxicated female inside the Bible Building. Officers contacted the female (NON ACU affiliated) and determined that she was not intoxicated she was attempting to get in contact with her case worker at Betty Hardwick. Officers transported the female to the Betty Hardwick Center.
09/09/2021 8:17 a.m. ALARM ADJUNCT AREA: UNIVERSITY CHURCH OF CHRIST
ACUPD officers assisted an APD officer with a burglar alarm call. Officers cleared the kitchen after finding a door open. The alarm was set off when the cleaning crew entered the church.
09/10/2021 7:45 p.m. INTOXICATED PERSON/ARRESTED ACU PARKING LOT: CAMPUS CENTER LOT
A citizen reported an intoxicated subject was leaving the Campus Center and was walking to his vehicle near the tennis courts. Officers located the subject and he was arrested for Public Intoxication. He was transported to Taylor County jail.
09/12/2021 3:36 a.m. DISCHARGE OF FIREARM ADJUNCT A REA: 700 BLK EN 14TH ST
A citizen reported hearing multiple gun shots being fired in the street. The citizen reported the suspect(s) were leaving a party but could only provide a general description of the subject(s). Officers were unable to locate the suspect(s).
09/13/2021 5:18 a.m. BURGLARY (MOTOR VEHICLE) ADJUNCT AREA: 2400 BLK CAMPUS CT
ACUPD Officers assisted APD with attempting to located suspect(s) in the area that were responsible for car burglaries. Officers were unable to located them at this time.
ACUPD ACTIVITY STATISTICS
Sept. 7 – 14, 2021
|LOST PROPERTY
|4
|MEDICAL EMERGENCY
|3
|MENTAL HEALTH CONCERN
|1
|MONITOR FACILITY/LOT
|20
|MOTORIST ASSIST: INFLATE TIRE
|3
|MOTORIST ASSIST: JUMPSTART
|1
|MOTORIST ASSISST: UNLOCK
|6
|NOISE VIOLATION
|1
|OTHER
|15
|PARKING LOT PATROL
|28
|PARKING VIOLATION
|7
|PATROL VEHICLE: MAINTENANCE
|6
|PATROL VEHICLE: REFUEL
|8
|PROWLER
|1
|RANDOM PATROL
|38
|REPORT WRITING
|10
|REPORT WRITING (CASE REPORT)
|8
|REPORT WRITING (FOLLOW UP)
|6
|SEX OFFENSE
|1
|SUSPICIOUS PERSON
|1
|TRAFFIC STOP
|6
|TRAINING
|1
|VEHICLE COLLISION
|2
|WELFARE CHECK
|5
|ADMINISTRATIVE ACTIVITY
|53
|ALARM
|2
|ANIMAL CALL
|1
|ASSAULT
|1
|ASSIST
|3
|BARRICADES
|6
|BUILDING LOCK/UNLOCK
|21
|BURGLARY (MOTOR VEHICLE)
|1
|CCTV REVIEW
|3
|CHECK BUILDING
|244
|CLERY
|6
|CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
|1
|DIRECT TRAFFIC
|1
|DISCHARGE OF FIREARM
|1
|DISTURBANCE
|4
|DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE
|2
|ELEVATOR RESCUE
|2
|ESCORT
|2
|FIGHT
|1
|FOOT PATROL
|16
|FOUND PROPERTY
|5
|INFORMATION REPORT
|3
|INTOXICATED PERSON
|1
|INVESTIGATION FOLLOW UP
|14
TOTAL CALLS 576
Chief of Police Tip: Remember to always lock your car and remove all valuables.
