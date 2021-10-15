ACU looks to end its three-game road trip with a win in the Windy City

The Wildcats will wrap up their three-game road trip in Chicago, Illinois, to take on the Chicago State Cougars, on Saturday at 1 p.m. This is the first game they have had to travel by plane in over 10 years.

The past two games have resulted in losses for ACU, but they look to regain their momentum against a Chicago State team they had their way with offensively earlier in the month, which led to a 6-1 Abilene Christian victory.

“They know it’s a business trip, we’re going and we need to score some goals,” said head coach Casey Wilson. “You know I mean, it’d be fun going to a new place but, the whole mindset is getting there and getting a win and see if we can develop some more momentum for the next weekend.”

ACU won the total shots category against Chicago State, 34-4. This type of high-volume offensive success is something the Wildcats are looking to lean on heading into Saturday afternoon’s contest.

“We’ve had a lot of our goals from midfielders lately that’s where they’re coming from,” Wilson said. “I mean if we can break the seal a little bit here and get our forwards scoring, you never know what could happen. Like I said, we are knocking on the door but again all of our shots just have to go in the goal.”

ACU also recognized and withstood Chicago State’s physicality during their first matchup. Now that there are the stakes of Conference play between these two teams, the Wildcats are expecting an increased level of physicality and tenacity from the Cougars.

“When you play someone for the second go-round, you know there’s going to be more physicality the second time around,” Wilson said. “I expect the game to be physical with some wind and weather in the mix. Overall I still feel confident that we’re still going to have that hunger in us because we are coming off of two losses, and the girls want to bounce back from that.”

Abilene Christian and Chicago State face off for the second and final time this season on Saturday at 1 p.m. in Chicago, Illinois, with a live stream on the WAC Digital Network.