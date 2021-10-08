Fraternity under investigation for racially motivated hazing incident

An ACU fraternity is under investigation for an incident in which a Black student was targeted with paintballs during a rush on Sept. 20.

In an email sent out this evening by Dr. Phil Schubert, President of the university, it stated that the incident was reported to the ACU Police where they opened an investigation.

The name of the student and the fraternity involved have not been released at this time.

The university does not condone hazing or any racially motivated misconduct.

“Along the way, we have spoken to the fraternity involved and are following the facts as they relate to disciplinary action once the criminal investigation is concluded,” Schubert said. “We will not tolerate hazing of any kind, of any person or any racially motivated mistreatment of one another.”

The investigation is still ongoing.

This is a developing story.