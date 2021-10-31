Gallery: Cabinet brings students to Denton Valley Farms pumpkin patch October 31, 2021 by Meghan Long Leave a Comment The Cabinet hosted an event at Denton Valley Farms Saturday afternoon, inviting students to enjoy conversation, walk through the farm, participate in fall-themed activities and pick out a pumpkin. Students wait for tickets to the corn maze. (Photo by Meghan Long) J.C. Gambill, junior music education major from Wylie, walks in a tube across a field. (Photo by Meghan Long) Students pick out their pumpkins. (Photo by Meghan Long) Kaycee Humphrey, junior theatre major from Amarillo, begins the corn maze with her friends.(Photo by Meghan Long) Two friends take a photo in the pumpkin patch. (Photo by Meghan Long) Friends wait in line for ice cream. (Photo by Meghan Long) Lindsey May, senior marketing major from Farmersville, walks through the corn maze.(Photo by Meghan Long) Lillian Sell, senior interior design major from Boerne, watches her friends play a game of washers. (Photo by Meghan Long) Two students play a longhorn roping game at Denton Valley Farms. (Photo by Meghan Long)
