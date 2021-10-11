The Cabinet introduced a new field day event for students at Wally Bullington Practice Field on Saturday afternoon. Participants enjoyed taking a break from classwork while playing different yard games and traditional field day competitions.
Two members of the Cabinet run through bubbles. (Photo by Meghan Long)
Several students play spikeball. (Photo by Meghan Long)
Two friends blow bubbles to pose for a photo. (Photo by Meghan Long)
Lindsey Overstreet, senior child and family services major from Farmersville, kits the ball towards the net during a game of Spikeball. (Photo by Meghan Long)
Sam Onstead, junior financial management major from Sugar Land, searches for the ball during an intense game of ninesquare. (Photo by Meghan Long)
Maggie Hess, senior middle school education major from Lubbock, and Liam Moore, junior ministry major from Coppell, challenge each other in Twister. (Photo by Meghan Long)
Friends play a round of cornhole. (Photo by Meghan Long)
Allison Dale, senior elementary education major from Willow Park, prepares to serve the ball to start a game of ninesquare. (Photo by Meghan Long)
About Meghan Long
You are here: Home/Multimedia/ Gallery: Cabinet invites students to field day event
Leave a Comment:
You must be logged in to post a comment.