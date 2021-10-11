Optimist
You are here: Home / Multimedia / Gallery: Cabinet invites students to field day event

Gallery: Cabinet invites students to field day event

by Leave a Comment

The Cabinet introduced a new field day event for students at Wally Bullington Practice Field on Saturday afternoon. Participants enjoyed taking a break from classwork while playing different yard games and traditional field day competitions.

About Meghan Long

Leave a Comment:

You are here: Home / Multimedia / Gallery: Cabinet invites students to field day event