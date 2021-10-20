New Member Orientation opens doors to prospective members

The first round of new member orientation for this school year is coming to a close and Sororities and Fraternities are reflecting on the season after the year of set backs due to COVID-19.

With some clubs like, Ko Jo Kai pulling in 60 new members and GATA pulling in 23 new members, all of the Greek Life on campus are returning to a normal NMO season. Despite the student life changes and the set back of COVID, presidents of all of the sororities and fraternities look forward to a new beginning.

The numbers for the 2021 NMO season are as follows:

Sororities:

Alpha Kai Omega: 0

Ko Jo Kai: 60

Delta Theta: 45

Sigma Theta Chi: 60

GATA: 23

Tri Kappa Gamma: 43

Fraternities:

Pi Kappa: 2

Galaxy: 32

Frater Sodalis: 9

Gamma Sigma Phi: 22

SubT-16 did not disclose how many new members they received. We were also not able to contact Trojans to disclose how many new members they received.

“Due to the COVID restrictions of last year forcing us to think creatively and alter tradition, NMO is stronger than ever before,” Sarina Smith, president of Tri Kappa Gamma said.

NMO for greek life was forced to change the traditions and format due to COVID in the spring semester. With COVID fading out, all of the Greek Life on campus are still making the transition to back to normal.

“Despite COVID-19, NMO this semester has been one of our most successful semesters,” Smith, senior management major from Melissa said. “Our officer team has learned to think quickly on our feet from COVID which transferred over into this semester. Before NMO started, we took a hard look at out past NMO’s and spent hours altering and making improvements to years of similarity”

This transition was also on par with the fraternity’s on campus. Greek life made the transition from pleading to calling it NMO. As well as the transition from clubs to calling greek life as sororities and fraternities instead of clubs.

“Due to this [COVID], many members don’t know the regular norm of club, but it’s been exciting and a privilege to teach current members the norms and show them what a regular year of club looks like,” Jack Marcelin, president of Frater Sodalis and graduate student of social work from Abilene said.