Optimist
You are here: Home / For The Record / Police Log / Police log for Nov. 16- Nov. 23, 2021

Police log for Nov. 16- Nov. 23, 2021

by Leave a Comment

ABILENE CHRISTIAN UNIVERSITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Weekly Highlight Report for November 16th – 23rd, 2021

11/18/2021 7:25 p.m. DRUG ACTIVITY/OFFENSE ACU RESIDENCE HALL: SMITH HALL
A student was issued a citation for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia after being found in possession of paraphernalia, small amount of marijuana and alcohol.

11/20/2021 2:53 a.m. ALCOHOL INCIDENT ACU PARKING LOT: UNIVERSITY PARK APT LOT
ACUPD Officer contacted a subject after he was observed moving barricades. Upon investigation Officer determined the subject was a minor and smelled of alcohol. The subject was issued a citation for Consumed of Alcohol by a Minor.

11/20/2021 5:05 p.m. NOISE VIOLATION ADJUNCT AREA: 2400 BLK CAMPUS COURT
A citizen reported a loud party near their residence. Officers check the area and locate the party in the backyard of a residence. Officer spoke with the tenants and advised them of the complaint.

11/21/2021 12:10 a.m. NOISE VIOLATION ADJUNCT AREA: 600 BLK EN 23RD ST
A citizen reported a loud party and unknown person had parked a car blocking their driveway. Officers contacted the tenants and advised them of the complaint and located the driver of the vehicle and had it moved.

ACUPD ACTIVITY STATISTICS

Nov. 16 – 23, 2021

MOTORIST ASSIST:  INFLATE TIRE 1
MOTORIST ASSIST:  JUMPSTART 3
MOTORIST ASSISST:  UNLOCK 9
NOISE VIOLATION 3
OTHER 10
PARKING LOT PATROL 25
PARKING VIOLATION 6
PATROL VEHICLE:  MAINTENANCE 4
PATROL VEHICLE: REFUEL 5
PUBLIC SERVICE 1
RANDOM PATROL       36
RAPE 1
REPORT WRITING 7
REPORT WRITING (CASE REPORT) 5
REPORT WRITING (FOLLOW UP) 1
SUICIDE (ATT & ACTUAL) 1
SUSPICIOUIS ACTIVITY 6
SUSPICIOUS PERSON 2
SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE 1
THEFT 1
TRAFFIC HAZARD 1
TRAFFIC STOP 8
TRESPASSER 2
URINATING IN PUBLIC 1
VEHICLE COLLISION 1
WELFARE CHECK 3
ADMINISTRATIVE ACTIVITY 52
ALARM 3
ALCOHOL INCIDENT 1
ANIMAL CALL 3
BARRICADES 4
BUILDING LOCK/UNLOCK 11
CART PATROL 3
CHECK BUILDING 225
CLERY 5
CRIMINAL TRESPASS WARNING 2
DIRECT TRAFFIC 2
DISTURBANCE 3
DRUG ACTIVITY / OFFENSE 1
ESCORT 1
FINGERPRINTING SERVICE 1
FOOT PATROL 8
FOUND PROPERTY 3
INFORMATION REPORT 2
INVESTIGATION FOLLOW UP 11
LOST PROPERTY 2
MAINTENANCE UNIVERSITY ASSETS:  CCTV 1
MAINTENANCE: UNIVERSITY ASSETS 2
MEDICAL EMERGENCY 1
MENTAL HEALTH CONCERN 2
MONITOR FACILITY/LOT 27

       

TOTAL CALLS: 520
Chief of Police Tip: As many of you will be traveling this week to visit family and friends, we wish you a safe and Happy Thanksgiving. Remember ACU Police Officers will still be working and available if needed.

About Hannah Maniscalo

Leave a Comment:

You are here: Home / For The Record / Police Log / Police log for Nov. 16- Nov. 23, 2021