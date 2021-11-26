Police log for Nov. 16- Nov. 23, 2021

ABILENE CHRISTIAN UNIVERSITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Weekly Highlight Report for November 16th – 23rd, 2021
11/18/2021 7:25 p.m. DRUG ACTIVITY/OFFENSE ACU RESIDENCE HALL: SMITH HALL
A student was issued a citation for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia after being found in possession of paraphernalia, small amount of marijuana and alcohol.
11/20/2021 2:53 a.m. ALCOHOL INCIDENT ACU PARKING LOT: UNIVERSITY PARK APT LOT
ACUPD Officer contacted a subject after he was observed moving barricades. Upon investigation Officer determined the subject was a minor and smelled of alcohol. The subject was issued a citation for Consumed of Alcohol by a Minor.
11/20/2021 5:05 p.m. NOISE VIOLATION ADJUNCT AREA: 2400 BLK CAMPUS COURT
A citizen reported a loud party near their residence. Officers check the area and locate the party in the backyard of a residence. Officer spoke with the tenants and advised them of the complaint.
11/21/2021 12:10 a.m. NOISE VIOLATION ADJUNCT AREA: 600 BLK EN 23RD ST
A citizen reported a loud party and unknown person had parked a car blocking their driveway. Officers contacted the tenants and advised them of the complaint and located the driver of the vehicle and had it moved.
ACUPD ACTIVITY STATISTICS
Nov. 16 – 23, 2021
|MOTORIST ASSIST: INFLATE TIRE
|1
|MOTORIST ASSIST: JUMPSTART
|3
|MOTORIST ASSISST: UNLOCK
|9
|NOISE VIOLATION
|3
|OTHER
|10
|PARKING LOT PATROL
|25
|PARKING VIOLATION
|6
|PATROL VEHICLE: MAINTENANCE
|4
|PATROL VEHICLE: REFUEL
|5
|PUBLIC SERVICE
|1
|RANDOM PATROL
|36
|RAPE
|1
|REPORT WRITING
|7
|REPORT WRITING (CASE REPORT)
|5
|REPORT WRITING (FOLLOW UP)
|1
|SUICIDE (ATT & ACTUAL)
|1
|SUSPICIOUIS ACTIVITY
|6
|SUSPICIOUS PERSON
|2
|SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE
|1
|THEFT
|1
|TRAFFIC HAZARD
|1
|TRAFFIC STOP
|8
|TRESPASSER
|2
|URINATING IN PUBLIC
|1
|VEHICLE COLLISION
|1
|WELFARE CHECK
|3
|ADMINISTRATIVE ACTIVITY
|52
|ALARM
|3
|ALCOHOL INCIDENT
|1
|ANIMAL CALL
|3
|BARRICADES
|4
|BUILDING LOCK/UNLOCK
|11
|CART PATROL
|3
|CHECK BUILDING
|225
|CLERY
|5
|CRIMINAL TRESPASS WARNING
|2
|DIRECT TRAFFIC
|2
|DISTURBANCE
|3
|DRUG ACTIVITY / OFFENSE
|1
|ESCORT
|1
|FINGERPRINTING SERVICE
|1
|FOOT PATROL
|8
|FOUND PROPERTY
|3
|INFORMATION REPORT
|2
|INVESTIGATION FOLLOW UP
|11
|LOST PROPERTY
|2
|MAINTENANCE UNIVERSITY ASSETS: CCTV
|1
|MAINTENANCE: UNIVERSITY ASSETS
|2
|MEDICAL EMERGENCY
|1
|MENTAL HEALTH CONCERN
|2
|MONITOR FACILITY/LOT
|27
TOTAL CALLS: 520
Chief of Police Tip: As many of you will be traveling this week to visit family and friends, we wish you a safe and Happy Thanksgiving. Remember ACU Police Officers will still be working and available if needed.
