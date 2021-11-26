Police log for Nov. 16- Nov. 23, 2021

ABILENE CHRISTIAN UNIVERSITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Weekly Highlight Report for November 16th – 23rd, 2021

11/18/2021 7:25 p.m. DRUG ACTIVITY/OFFENSE ACU RESIDENCE HALL: SMITH HALL

A student was issued a citation for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia after being found in possession of paraphernalia, small amount of marijuana and alcohol.

11/20/2021 2:53 a.m. ALCOHOL INCIDENT ACU PARKING LOT: UNIVERSITY PARK APT LOT

ACUPD Officer contacted a subject after he was observed moving barricades. Upon investigation Officer determined the subject was a minor and smelled of alcohol. The subject was issued a citation for Consumed of Alcohol by a Minor.

11/20/2021 5:05 p.m. NOISE VIOLATION ADJUNCT AREA: 2400 BLK CAMPUS COURT

A citizen reported a loud party near their residence. Officers check the area and locate the party in the backyard of a residence. Officer spoke with the tenants and advised them of the complaint.

11/21/2021 12:10 a.m. NOISE VIOLATION ADJUNCT AREA: 600 BLK EN 23RD ST

A citizen reported a loud party and unknown person had parked a car blocking their driveway. Officers contacted the tenants and advised them of the complaint and located the driver of the vehicle and had it moved.

ACUPD ACTIVITY STATISTICS

Nov. 16 – 23, 2021

MOTORIST ASSIST: INFLATE TIRE 1 MOTORIST ASSIST: JUMPSTART 3 MOTORIST ASSISST: UNLOCK 9 NOISE VIOLATION 3 OTHER 10 PARKING LOT PATROL 25 PARKING VIOLATION 6 PATROL VEHICLE: MAINTENANCE 4 PATROL VEHICLE: REFUEL 5 PUBLIC SERVICE 1 RANDOM PATROL 36 RAPE 1 REPORT WRITING 7 REPORT WRITING (CASE REPORT) 5 REPORT WRITING (FOLLOW UP) 1 SUICIDE (ATT & ACTUAL) 1 SUSPICIOUIS ACTIVITY 6 SUSPICIOUS PERSON 2 SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE 1 THEFT 1 TRAFFIC HAZARD 1 TRAFFIC STOP 8 TRESPASSER 2 URINATING IN PUBLIC 1 VEHICLE COLLISION 1 WELFARE CHECK 3 ADMINISTRATIVE ACTIVITY 52 ALARM 3 ALCOHOL INCIDENT 1 ANIMAL CALL 3 BARRICADES 4 BUILDING LOCK/UNLOCK 11 CART PATROL 3 CHECK BUILDING 225 CLERY 5 CRIMINAL TRESPASS WARNING 2 DIRECT TRAFFIC 2 DISTURBANCE 3 DRUG ACTIVITY / OFFENSE 1 ESCORT 1 FINGERPRINTING SERVICE 1 FOOT PATROL 8 FOUND PROPERTY 3 INFORMATION REPORT 2 INVESTIGATION FOLLOW UP 11 LOST PROPERTY 2 MAINTENANCE UNIVERSITY ASSETS: CCTV 1 MAINTENANCE: UNIVERSITY ASSETS 2 MEDICAL EMERGENCY 1 MENTAL HEALTH CONCERN 2 MONITOR FACILITY/LOT 27

TOTAL CALLS: 520

Chief of Police Tip: As many of you will be traveling this week to visit family and friends, we wish you a safe and Happy Thanksgiving. Remember ACU Police Officers will still be working and available if needed.