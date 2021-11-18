Police log for Nov. 9- Nov. 16, 2021

11/13/2021 4:00 p.m. NOISE VIOLATION ADJUNCT AREA: 600 BLK EN 20TH ST

A citizen reported loud music in the area. Officers located a group of students hanging out in the back yard listening to music. Officers contacted the students and advised them of the complaint, and they turned the music down.

11/13/2021 11:00 p.m. NOISE VIOLATION ADJUNCT AREA: 2100 BLK CAMPUS CT

ACUPD and Abilene PD Officers responded to a noise violation call. Officers spoke with the resident and warned them of the potential consequences of these parties and under-age drinking.

11/14/2021 2:33 a.m. PROWLER ADJUNCT AREA: 1600 BLK MORROW LN

A citizen reported hearing noise outside his residence and saw an unknown male run south from his driveway. Officers checked the area but were unable to locate the subject.

11/15/2021 11:56 a.m. THEFT ACU FACILITIES: BROWN LIBRARY

A student reported a known person took her backpack without her permission. The backpack was recovered and returned to the owner.

ACUPD ACTIVITY STATISTICS

Nov. 9 – 16, 2021

MONITOR FACILITY / LOT 28 MOTORIST ASSIST: INFLATE TIRE 3 MOTORIST ASSIST: JUMPSTART 3 MOTORIST ASSIST: OTHER 1 MOTORIST ASSISST: UNLOCK 3 NOISE VIOLATION 2 OTHER 18 PARKING LOT PATROL 40 PARKING VIOLATION 3 PATROL VEHICLE: MAINTENANCE 3 PATROL VEHICLE: REFUEL 6 PROWLER 1 RANDOM PATROL 35 REPORT WRITING 20 REPORT WRITING (CASE REPORT) 11 REPORT WRITING (FOLLOW UP) 1 SPECIAL ASSIGNMENT 3 STOLEN VEHICLE 1 SUSPICIOUIS ACTIVITY 2 SUSPICIOUS PERSON 9 SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE 2 THEFT 1 TRAFFIC STOP 3 VEHICLE COLLISION 4 WELFARE CHECK 4 911 CALL 1 ADMINISTRATIVE ACTIVITY 48 ALARM 1 ALCOHOL INCIDENT 3 ANIMAL CALL 2 ASSIST 2 BUILDING LOCK/UNLOCK 8 BURGLARY (RESIDENCE) 1 CCTV REVIEW 1 CHECK BUILDING 239 CITATION ISSUANCE 1 CLERY 5 CRIMINAL TRESPASS WARNING 1 DATING VIOLENCE 1 DISTURBANCE 3 ESCORT 2 FINGERPRINTING SERVICE 2 FOOT PATROL 12 FOUND PROPERTY 7 HARASSMENT 1 INFORMATION REPORT 2 INTOXICATED PERSON 1 INVESTIGATION FOLLOW UP 16 LOST PROPERTY 2 MAINTENANCE: UNIVERSITY ASSETS 2

TOTAL CALLS 571

Chief of Police Tip: As the holidays are approaching and students will be leaving our campus to spend time with family and friends, please remember to secure your bicycles. If you leave your bicycle outside, please lock it and take a picture of the bicycle and make note of your serial number. If you can leave your bicycle inside your home or resident hall that would be great. If you’re leaving your vehicle, please make sure all valuables are taken out and lock your vehicle. ACUPD wishes everyone a Safe and Happy Thanksgiving.