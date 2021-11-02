SGA and Braver Angels debate opens doors for students to speak their minds

With the help of Braver Angels, a nonprofit organization helping young Americans have depolarized conversations, SGA was able to host a debate over if private companies can mandate vaccines.

Students on campus were welcome to attend and register for the event. SGA promoted students to speak their minds at this event and to make sure they have their voices heard.

“Registration was low, only 27 people registered. Which is bad for the pizza but good for the event,” Nathan Marshall, a junior financial management major from Melissa and SGA’s chief financial officer said.

Braver Angels and Chris Reily, an assistant provost and a deputy Title IX Coordinator reached out to have a facilitated debate. The topic had a perfect split amongst a poll from the students. The topic resolution received a 49/51% split on the poll of students pro or con the topic.

“We feel like it would be a really great way to incentivize conversation,” Bekah Jones, SGA president and a senior double major in business finance and business marketing from San Antonio said.

The mission and vision of the debate, a majority of college students feel that their civic knowledge is not fulfilled after graduating college. SGA wants to create more opportunities for them to be involved and have college students feel comfortable with going to vote.

“As well as encouraging them to be more aware of other political issues and to show up to the polls and be civically active,” Jones said.